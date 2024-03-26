DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2024

CM Maryam meets finance minister, vows to fix economy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 07:00am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Finance Minis­ter Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday and vowed to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

She said the finance minister will make people-friendly decisions for the economic turnaround. “To­­gether, we will pull Pakis­tan out of the economic crisis,” Ms Sharif said.

Later, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also called on the CM and her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Asif reportedly discussed the launch of development projects in his constituency in Sialkot with the chief minister.

The father and daughter also met with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci and discussed ways to increase cooperation.

“Pakistan and Turkiye want to increase cooperation in commerce, economy and other fields,” the CM said, adding that incr­easing the trade volume between the two countries was the need of the hour.

She highlighted vast investment opportunities in her province in housing, tourism, solar energy and other sectors.

“Favourable investment ecosystems and incentives are being provided for investment in Punjab,” the CM said, urging Turkish investors to take advantage of these investment opportunities.

The Turkish ambassador said the two countries have “historical brotherly relations” and the bilateral cooperation was also exemplary. He reiterated commitment to increasing cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...
Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.