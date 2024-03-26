CM Maryam meets finance minister, vows to fix economy

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Finance Minis­ter Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday and vowed to pull the country out of the current economic crisis.

She said the finance minister will make people-friendly decisions for the economic turnaround. “To­­gether, we will pull Pakis­tan out of the economic crisis,” Ms Sharif said.

Later, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also called on the CM and her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Asif reportedly discussed the launch of development projects in his constituency in Sialkot with the chief minister.

The father and daughter also met with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci and discussed ways to increase cooperation.

“Pakistan and Turkiye want to increase cooperation in commerce, economy and other fields,” the CM said, adding that incr­easing the trade volume between the two countries was the need of the hour.

She highlighted vast investment opportunities in her province in housing, tourism, solar energy and other sectors.

“Favourable investment ecosystems and incentives are being provided for investment in Punjab,” the CM said, urging Turkish investors to take advantage of these investment opportunities.

The Turkish ambassador said the two countries have “historical brotherly relations” and the bilateral cooperation was also exemplary. He reiterated commitment to increasing cooperation with the Punjab government in various fields.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2024