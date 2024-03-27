DAWN.COM Logo

BAHL’s exchange arm begins operations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 27, 2024 Updated March 27, 2024 07:35am

KARACHI: Bank Al Habib (BAHL) on Tuesday announced that Habib Exchange Company started operations across the country and the main branch was inaugurated by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed.

A press release issued by the bank said 10 branches of Habib Exchange Company commenced operations in four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar. The exchange company is a subsidiary of BAHL with an authorised capital of Rs1 billion.

The initiative was taken in line with the central bank’s structural reforms within the exchange companies’ sector and aims to cater to the genuine foreign exchange needs of its customers.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2024

