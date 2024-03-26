DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 26, 2024

Pakistan to tour Australia in November to play 3 ODIs, T20Is

Dawn.com | AFP Published March 26, 2024 Updated March 26, 2024 02:28pm

The Pakistan cricket team is set to visit Australia for a white-ball series scheduled for November this year as Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday released its international schedule for the 2024-25 season.

In a press release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the tour — which will mark the start of Australia’s white-ball schedule for the summer of 2024-25 — would comprise six games in total.

It said that three one-day internationals (ODIs) and as many T20Is will be played across six venues from November 4 to 18.

“Pakistan will be returning to Australia after a gap of almost one year, after having competed in the Benaud-Qadir Trophy which comprised three Test matches played across Perth, Sydney and Melbourne in December 2023-January 2024,” the PCB said.

The cricket board further said that the ODI series would begin on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before moving to Adelaide and Perth on November 8 and 10, respectively.

Pakistan last played an ODI series on Australian soil back in 2016, which saw the home side come out on top, the PCB said.

Subsequently, Pakistan and Australia will face each face-off in the three T20Is. Pakistan’s last T20I outing on Australian soil was back in 2022, wherein the men in green appeared in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The series will start at The Gabba in Brisbane. Action will then move to the Sydney Cricket Ground; Pakistan’s last T20I at the venue saw them beat New Zealand at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final. Hobart will be the last stop on the tour, where the final T20I will be played on November 18,” the PCB said.

Australia-India Test series

Meanwhile, CA also announced that Perth will host the first match of a blockbuster five-Test series against India from November 22.

The series will then move to Adelaide for a day-night Test and then Brisbane’s Gabba, which traditionally was the opening venue of Australia’s Test summer.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will stage the Boxing Day Test and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series will wrap up at Sydney Cricket Ground starting on January 3.

CA chief executive Nick Hockley called it “one of the most highly anticipated summers of cricket in memory”.

“Fittingly, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been put on the same footing as the (men’s) Ashes with a five-Test series for the first time since 1991-92,” he said.

Australia have not beaten India in a home series since 2014-2015.

The hosts have, however, won all four previous Tests at Perth Stadium.

“We’re confident the schedule will maximise viewership and attendance and there will be a tremendous atmosphere in stadiums across the country,” said Hockley.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ceasefire, finally
Updated 26 Mar, 2024

Ceasefire, finally

Palestinian lives matter, and a generation of orphaned Gazan children will be looking to the world community to secure justice for them.
Afghan return
26 Mar, 2024

Afghan return

FOLLOWING a controversial first repatriation phase involving ‘illegal’ Afghan refugees last November, the...
Planes and plans
26 Mar, 2024

Planes and plans

FOR the past many years, PIA has been getting little by way of good press, mostly on account of internal...
Smog country
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

Smog country

AS if all of Pakistan’s other troubles were not enough, the country has now been named the second most polluted in...
Taxing traders
25 Mar, 2024

Taxing traders

PAKISTAN is once again making an attempt to get the slippery trade sector into the tax net. Will it finally succeed?...
IHK political curbs
Updated 25 Mar, 2024

IHK political curbs

The only way to justly solve the Kashmir question is through a sustained political process involving the region’s genuine popular representatives.