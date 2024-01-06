DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 06, 2024

Australia seal Pakistan series 3-0 in Warner’s farewell Test

Reuters | AFP Published January 6, 2024 Updated January 6, 2024 08:08am

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in David Warner’s farewell Test match in Sydney on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

Pakistan, looking to end a run of 16 successive losses in Australia since 1995, had added 47 runs to their overnight tally at the cost of their final three wickets, to be dismissed for 115 an hour before lunch.

Playing his 112th match before retiring from the format, Warner shared a hug with opening partner and childhood friend Usman Khawaja at the boundary rope and was given a guard of honour by the tourists as he came to the crease.

Khawaja departed lbw for a duck in the opening over, but Warner played like a man on a mission and got Australia to within 11 runs of their target before being dismissed lbw by spinner Sajid Khan.

Earlier in the Pakistan innings, Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal put on 42 precious runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan fell to a leg slip catch off Nathan Lyon for 28.

Jamal followed shortly afterwards for 18 caught in the deep off Pat Cummins.

On Friday, Josh Hazlewood claimed three wickets in an electrifying over to bowl Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan.

Paceman Hazlewood had ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delay talk
Updated 06 Jan, 2024

Delay talk

The actions of a few bad apples have brought parliament into much disrepute over the last few years.
IS threat
06 Jan, 2024

IS threat

IF the claim of the self-styled Islamic State group of involvement in Wednesday’s Kerman bombings is to be...
Banning surveys
06 Jan, 2024

Banning surveys

CITING its new Code of Conduct for media, the Election Commission of Pakistan earlier this week asked Pemra to...
Gathering storm?
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Gathering storm?

Israel usually maintains an air of ambiguity about its murderous foreign operations.
Symbolic violence
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Symbolic violence

ECP needs to introspect and ask itself why so many issues related to upcoming elections continue to arise.
Digital deception
05 Jan, 2024

Digital deception

THE world is hurtling towards an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping our reality. In democracies...