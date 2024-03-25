Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir among 29 players picked for Kakul fitness camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced a list of 29 players — including all-rounder Imad Wasim and pacer Mohammad Amir, both of whom recently announced their decision to end their retirement from international cricket — who would take part in the fitness camp in Kakul, Abbottabad.

In a press release, the cricket board said that the camp, organised in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, was “strategically designed to prepare the players for the upcoming series and tournaments”.

These included the home T20I series against New Zealand, the away T20I series against Ireland and England, and the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies.

“The camp is set to commence from March 26 (tomorrow) and will conclude on April 8. The players will report in the camp later today,” the PCB said.

It said the camp would focus on team building while also aiming to “enhance the physical and mental strength of the players, ensuring they are in the best condition to face the challenges ahead”.

“Under the guidance of experienced trainers and coaches, the players will undergo a comprehensive training regime tailored to elevate their fitness levels, agility, leadership and strategic thinking and overall performance on the field,” the statement read.

The players include Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Khan, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan Niazi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mehran Mumtaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Ali, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.

Imad, Amir take back retirement from international cricket

On Saturday, Imad had taken back his retirement from international cricket and said he was available for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Wasim had announced his retirement from international cricket in November last year.

In a post on X, he thanked the PCB for “reposing trust in me”, adding that he would give his “very best to bring laurels to my country. Pakistan comes first!”

A day later, fast bowler Amir said that he had reconsidered his decision regarding international retirement after “few positive” discussions with the PCB and announced his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup starting in June.

In 2020, the veteran pacer had announced his retirement and said that he was being “mentally tortured” by the PCB management. The cricketer was referring to the infamous scandal in 2010 when he was implicated in allegations of spot-fixing for bowling two deliberate no-balls in return for payment as part of a betting scam in the Lord’s Test against England.

In a post on X, Amir said that the board respectfully told him that his services were needed and he could still play for the side.

“After discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming t20WC [ICC T20 World Cup],” he said.

“I want [to] do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions,” he added. “Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations,” he said.