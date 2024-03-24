Govt appoints Ghulam Nabi Memon as new IGP Sindh

The federal government on Sunday appointed Ghulam Nabi Memon as Inspector General of Police Sindh for the second time.

Memon, a BS-21 officer of police service of Pakistan, was serving as State Life Insurance Corporation executive director until now.

A notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, issued by the cabinet secretariat office, said: “With the approval of the federal government, Mr Ghulam Nabi Memon […] is transferred and post as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Govt. of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Memon comes with vast policing experience and also served at the UN Mission in Bosnia and as the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

It is the second time he has been appointed as the provincial police chief.

He was appointed as the IGP Sindh in 2022 and was removed by the caretaker set up, which appointed Riffat Mukhtar Raja as the IGP.

Memon had also served as Additional IGP Karachi twice between 2019 and 2022. He also served as an Additional IGP Special Branch.

He joined the police force in the early 1990s and served in various districts of Punjab and Sindh.

He also served in the Intelligence Bureau as a director in Karachi between 2006 and 2008 and then as Joint Director IB Sindh twice between 2011 to 2016.

He was awarded Sitara-i-Shujahat and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government over his professional achievements.

Sindh government had recommended his name as IGP Sindh to the federal government on March 4.

Following the unexplained delay in his appointment, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar had publicly criticised the federal government.

The minister had stated that such an attitude of the centre was against the violation of the agreement between the coalition parties.