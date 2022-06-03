Memon appointed new Sindh IGP, Odho city police chief

KARACHI: The federal government on Thursday appointed Additional Inspector General Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of the Sindh police.

The name of Mr Memon, who is a grade-21 officer and the current Karachi police chief, was recommended by the provincial government after the Sindh High Court sent packing then acting IGP Kamran Fazal for failing to recover a teenage girl, Dua Zehra, who had gone missing from her Karachi home and later surfaced in Punjab.

The new IGP is expected to appear before the SHC on Friday (today) to submit a report in compliance with the court order.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, “With the approval of the Federal Govt, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Govt of Sindh, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), govt of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

A police spokesperson said Mr Memon, who hails from Badin, joined the force in 1991 and served in different districts Ghotki, Khairpur, Malir, Larkana, Hyderabad as SSP. He was appointed Karachi police chief twice and throughout his career, he never faced any departmental inquiry.

He had also worked as the joint director general of the Intelligence Bureau. He was promoted in grade-21 in 2018 and was appointed as the city police chief first time in 2019. Later on, he was transferred and appointed as head of the Special Branch, where he served for several months.

The Sindh government on Thursday appointed Additional IG Allah Bux alias Javed Akhar Odho as the chief of Karachi police.

A notification stated that Mr Odho “is transferred and posted as Addl. IG Police Karachi range against an existing vacancy”.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2022