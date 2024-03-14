DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 14, 2024

Petroleum prices likely to be kept steady

Khaleeq Kiani Published March 14, 2024 Updated March 14, 2024 07:38am

ISLAMABAD: The petroleum prices are estimated to generally remain stable for the next fortnight starting March 16, informed sources said.

They said the premium on petrol import had increased to $12.15 per barrel from $10.45 in February but exchange rate and international product prices remained range bound. The premium on the import of high-speed diesel (HSD) has remained unchanged at $6.50 per barrel. As a result, the calculations suggest the petrol price going up by about a rupee per litre while HSD going down by less than Re1 per litre.

Therefore, the government had the cushion to maintain both prices through exchange rate and inland freight equalisation margin (IFEM) adjustments of the two projects. The prices of kerosene and light diesel oil are also expected to remain stable.

The government has already achieved a Rs60 per litre petroleum levy — the maximum permissible limit under the law — on both petrol and HSD. The government had set a budget target to collect Rs869bn as petroleum levy on petroleum products during the current fiscal year under the commitments made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It has already collected about Rs475bn in the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year although the per litre levy was gradually increased. The government is expected to mop up about Rs970bn by the end of the year although the revised target has now been set at Rs920bn by end-June.

At present, the government is charging about Rs82 per litre tax on both petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products the government is charging Rs60 per litre PDL on both products.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic agenda
Updated 14 Mar, 2024

Economic agenda

His plan represents a significant departure from the PML-N’s signature economic and financial policies.
Border protests
14 Mar, 2024

Border protests

THE border town of Chaman has been protesting — for nearly five months now — against the government’s...
Deadly devices
14 Mar, 2024

Deadly devices

THE RECENT spate of deadly incidents involving gas cylinders must bring the authorities’ attention to a daily...
Political faults
Updated 13 Mar, 2024

Political faults

CONSTRUCTIVE politics goes beyond mere agitation and protest. Unfortunately, over the past decade or so, all of...
Exclusionary law
13 Mar, 2024

Exclusionary law

BJP’s efforts to demonise Muslims in order to please its core constituency risks creating permanent communal fault lines.
Online darkness
13 Mar, 2024

Online darkness

THE digital age is not without a grave demerit — a child’s screen-time has replaced much of regular life. This...