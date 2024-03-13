DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan wants greater transparency in UNSC

Anwar Iqbal Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 10:12am

UNITED NATIONS: In a fervent call for reforms, Pakistan has urged enhanced transparency and accountability in the working methods of the UN Security Council.

Addressing a crucial open debate at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, Pakistan’s envoy Usman Jadoon expressed deep concern over the longstanding issue of selective implementation and non-implementation of Security Council resolutions.

“The detrimental impact of selective implementation and non-implementation of Security Council resolutions on its credibility cannot be underesti­ma­t­ed,” he said.

The ambassador urged serious consideration on how to ensure the implementation of re-solutions, especially those addressing longstanding issues and disputes.

Concern expressed over ‘selective’ implementation of resolutions

This highlights Pakistan’s com­­mitment to addressing historical resolutions that have not been effectively enforced, inclu­ding those on the Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine disputes.

“Today, we stand at a crossroads where the UN Security Council must respond decisively to the increasingly complex challenges threatening global peace and security,” said Ambassador Jadoon, while emphasising the imperative for effective, transparent, accountable, and democratic decision-making.

Addressing key areas for improvement, the envoy stressed, “The UN Security Council must fully adhere to openness and transparency, as outlined in Rule 48 of the Provisional Rules of Procedure. It is crucial that the council meets in public unless decided otherwise.”

Highlighting a significant concern, he pointed out, “The absence of interactive discussions in open meetings compromises the council’s mandated role, particularly its duty to act on behalf of all member states.”

Advocating for greater inclusivity and collaboration, Ambas­sador Jadoon called for an overhaul of the “penholder” system, stating, “Eliminating or reforming the ‘penholder’ system is essential to ensure greater inclusivity and fairness in decision-making.”

In a plea for broader participation, he emphasised, “We must enhance the quality and frequency of reporting to the UN General Assembly and allow automatic participation of non-council members in deliberations upon request.”

Turning attention to the UNGA’s role, the Pakistan’s envoy highlighted, “It is imperative to uphold and respect the general assembly’s role as the principal deliberative, policy-making, and norm-setting organ of the UN.”

UNSC credibility

However, he concluded with a stern warning, stating, “Failure to enforce resolutions undermines the credibility of the Security Council and erodes confidence in its ability to fulfill the responsibilities assigned by the UN Charter.”

Pakistan’s impassioned plea for reform echoes the growing sentiment among UN member states for a security council that is more responsive, inclusive, and accoun­table in addressing the challenges of an ever-changing world.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza, coupled with the UN Security Council’s failure to adopt even a single ceasefire resolution, has heightened global frustration with its operational efficacy.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024

