DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2024

Audio clip on PTI worker’s death: Maryam moves FIA against Shandana Gulzar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 10:17am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar for embroiling her into the controversy over death of PTI worker Zilley Shah.

“An application has been filed with the FIA against Shandana Gulzar for making false propaganda against Maryam Nawaz,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told reporters here on Saturday.

“Those making false propaganda will not be allowed to do so anymore. If anyone says anything against CM Maryam Nawaz, he/she should present evidence, otherwise, we will not forgive,” she warned.

She said a purported audio of Ms Nawaz had been brought forth by Ms Gulzar with regard to Zilley Shah’s death, and such baseless allegations would not be tolerated.

“Shandana Gulzar should now present the audio of Maryam Nawaz. Shandana will have to face the FIA inquiry as no woman card will work,” she said and added the PTI leader should prove the allegations against Maryam or face the law.

“Neither we will allow [anybody] to take political revenge, nor woman card will be allowed to be used,” Ms Bokhari said.

She said that it was part of the PML-N manifesto that defamation laws should be made strict. “Now there will be a zero-tolerance policy on behalf of the PML-N,” she said.

Replying to a question, Bokhari said under the Charter of Democracy, the PML-N and the PPP would not be used against each other.

“Asif Ali Zardari is a champion of reconciliation and makes better decisions in good and bad situations,” the information minister said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

Having spent over a decade in prison and consistently mired in controversy, how has the PPP leader gone from being a pariah in Pakistani politics to becoming its undisputed kingmaker?

Opinion

Editorial

New president
Updated 10 Mar, 2024

New president

Zardari is a keen player of the power game and the most successful at it by a fair degree.
Handing over Discos
10 Mar, 2024

Handing over Discos

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to transfer the 10 public-sector Discos from the centre to the provinces was...
Bitter honey-traps
10 Mar, 2024

Bitter honey-traps

THE repeated failure of state-sponsored operations to capture gangs presiding over swathes of riverine katcha areas,...
Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...