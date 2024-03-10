Audio clip on PTI worker’s death: Maryam moves FIA against Shandana Gulzar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar for embroiling her into the controversy over death of PTI worker Zilley Shah.

“An application has been filed with the FIA against Shandana Gulzar for making false propaganda against Maryam Nawaz,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told reporters here on Saturday.

“Those making false propaganda will not be allowed to do so anymore. If anyone says anything against CM Maryam Nawaz, he/she should present evidence, otherwise, we will not forgive,” she warned.

She said a purported audio of Ms Nawaz had been brought forth by Ms Gulzar with regard to Zilley Shah’s death, and such baseless allegations would not be tolerated.

“Shandana Gulzar should now present the audio of Maryam Nawaz. Shandana will have to face the FIA inquiry as no woman card will work,” she said and added the PTI leader should prove the allegations against Maryam or face the law.

“Neither we will allow [anybody] to take political revenge, nor woman card will be allowed to be used,” Ms Bokhari said.

She said that it was part of the PML-N manifesto that defamation laws should be made strict. “Now there will be a zero-tolerance policy on behalf of the PML-N,” she said.

Replying to a question, Bokhari said under the Charter of Democracy, the PML-N and the PPP would not be used against each other.

“Asif Ali Zardari is a champion of reconciliation and makes better decisions in good and bad situations,” the information minister said.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2024