2 dead in Shangla after being hit by boulders while clearing landslide rubble

Two people died after being hit by falling boulders when they were trying to clear the debris accumulated from a recent landslide on the link road in the Qala Manaf Khel area of Shangla on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif confirmed to Dawn.com that the pair fell prey to a landslide while clearing the rubble from a previous landslide.

They were pulled out from the rubble immediately and moved to a hospital in Swat, where 17-year-old Amjad Ali and 26-year-old Said Bacha both succumbed to their injuries.

Local school teacher Muhammad Salih said residents of Qala had requested the deputy commissioner to get the debris cleared, which was blocking the road at multiple points.

He said that upon the failure of the district administration, the locals took matters into their own hands and started clearing the debris themselves when the accident happened.

Inclement weather has taken a toll on the country in the last few weeks. At least 40 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP while hundreds lost their homes to floods in Balochistan. In GB, main arteries were blocked due to landslides.

The Karakoram Highway has been cleared for light traffic, with the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials saying that work to clear thoroughfares in the Diamer region of Gilgit-Baltistan had been going on for seven consecutive days.

The Pakistan Metrological Department has said that more rains are expected in the upper parts of the province, including the capital Islamabad.