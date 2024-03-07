DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 08, 2024

2 dead in Shangla after being hit by boulders while clearing landslide rubble

Umar Bacha Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 10:58pm

Two people died after being hit by falling boulders when they were trying to clear the debris accumulated from a recent landslide on the link road in the Qala Manaf Khel area of Shangla on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif confirmed to Dawn.com that the pair fell prey to a landslide while clearing the rubble from a previous landslide.

They were pulled out from the rubble immediately and moved to a hospital in Swat, where 17-year-old Amjad Ali and 26-year-old Said Bacha both succumbed to their injuries.

Local school teacher Muhammad Salih said residents of Qala had requested the deputy commissioner to get the debris cleared, which was blocking the road at multiple points.

He said that upon the failure of the district administration, the locals took matters into their own hands and started clearing the debris themselves when the accident happened.

Inclement weather has taken a toll on the country in the last few weeks. At least 40 people were killed in rain-related incidents in KP while hundreds lost their homes to floods in Balochistan. In GB, main arteries were blocked due to landslides.

The Karakoram Highway has been cleared for light traffic, with the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials saying that work to clear thoroughfares in the Diamer region of Gilgit-Baltistan had been going on for seven consecutive days.

The Pakistan Metrological Department has said that more rains are expected in the upper parts of the province, including the capital Islamabad.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

The question arises: if the country’s top regulator is claiming that it is not doing the blocking, who, then, is preventing access to X?
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Selective broadcasting
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

The muzzling of ‘other’ voices only adds to the public’s discontent and disillusionment.