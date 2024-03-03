Fazl arrives in Karachi, likely to skip NA sitting

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has arrived in Karachi to attend the party’s Sindh chapter’s meeting in Korangi today (Sunday).

This means that he will not be present in Islamabad for the National Assembly session that will elect the next prime minister.

However, PML-N, whose supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had called on the Maulana to woo him just a day earlier, said that the JUI-F chief’s refusal to vote for their candidate won’t sour relations between the two parties.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that even if the Maulana does not vote for Shehbaz Sharif in the prime minister’s election, his party would still want the JUI-F chief to support them in running the government.

Mr Siddiqui also claimed that PML-N’s coalition partner, PPP, would not only stand with them in the parliament but in the cabinet as well.

According to JUI-F Sindh Deputy Secretary Information Maulana Samiul Haq Swati, the Sindh chapter’s general secretary, Rashid Mehmood Soomro, and other leaders welcomed the party emir who has arrived in the metropolis on a three-day visit.

Mr Swati said that the “important” meeting tomorrow will include JUI-F members from all districts of Sindh.

The Maulana will make an important speech regarding election rigging, he added.

He will also give instructions to the officials of JUI-F Sindh, Mr Swati said, adding that Fazl will also address a press conference.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024