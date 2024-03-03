DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 03, 2024

Fazl arrives in Karachi, likely to skip NA sitting

Dawn Report Published March 3, 2024 Updated March 3, 2024 08:47am
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — DawnNewsTV/File
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has arrived in Karachi to attend the party’s Sindh chapter’s meeting in Korangi today (Sunday).

This means that he will not be present in Islamabad for the National Assembly session that will elect the next prime minister.

However, PML-N, whose supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had called on the Maulana to woo him just a day earlier, said that the JUI-F chief’s refusal to vote for their candidate won’t sour relations between the two parties.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui has said that even if the Maulana does not vote for Shehbaz Sharif in the prime minister’s election, his party would still want the JUI-F chief to support them in running the government.

Mr Siddiqui also claimed that PML-N’s coalition partner, PPP, would not only stand with them in the parliament but in the cabinet as well.

According to JUI-F Sindh Deputy Secretary Information Maulana Samiul Haq Swati, the Sindh chapter’s general secretary, Rashid Mehmood Soomro, and other leaders welcomed the party emir who has arrived in the metropolis on a three-day visit.

Mr Swati said that the “important” meeting tomorrow will include JUI-F members from all districts of Sindh.

The Maulana will make an important speech regarding election rigging, he added.

He will also give instructions to the officials of JUI-F Sindh, Mr Swati said, adding that Fazl will also address a press conference.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Little respite
03 Mar, 2024

Little respite

IS inflation on its way out? The Consumer Price Index showed that inflation dropped to 23.1pc in February from ...
More slaughter
Updated 03 Mar, 2024

More slaughter

Israel’s extremist leaders are on an apocalyptic mission to ethnically cleanse Gaza.
Without VCs
03 Mar, 2024

Without VCs

THE delay in appointing vice chancellors across Pakistan’s universities has mushroomed into a crisis, with one...
Urgent challenge
Updated 02 Mar, 2024

Urgent challenge

The incoming finance team will have to prioritise economic decisions over political considerations and personal whims.
Contempt ruling
02 Mar, 2024

Contempt ruling

AN Islamabad High Court decision penalising the city’s deputy commissioner, a senior superintendent of police and ...
Streets of death
02 Mar, 2024

Streets of death

A LIFE without a sense of permanence is one aspect of a human crisis as complex as homelessness. But the fact that...