654 arrested over kite flying in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Police registered 746 cases against kite flyers across the province during the last two days and arrested 654 people involved in manufacturing, buying and selling kites and using metal strings.

Police confiscated 5,274 kites, 1,974 spinning wheels and metal strings from the suspects. Similarly, 26 cases were registered and 28 people were arrested for aerial firing and display of arms.

The Punjab Police spokesman said 21 pistols, two Kalashnikovs, three guns and hundreds of rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspects.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar directed action on the violation of the ban on kite flying, saying action should be taken against the responsible officers in case of any loss of life due to kite flying.

The Kasur DPO said operations were conducted against nearly 42 kite flyers in Kasur district in a day.

In Lahore, the capital city police arrested 359 suspects involved in kite flying during the last two months.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the action taken against kite flying. He said 348 instances of kite flying had been recorded during this year and 359 suspects were arrested. The police confiscated 11,931 kites and 314 spools from the suspects.

The CCPO said the field and supervisory officers would be held accountable in cases of injury caused by metal strings.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took strict notice of incidents of kite flying and string injuries in different cities of Punjab, including Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

She appealed to the citizens to respect human lives as the right to life and property of people could not be sacrificed to their right for entertainment.

Kite flying has been banned in Punjab for several years owing to casualties its string causes.

