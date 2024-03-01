Relief and rescue efforts under way in calamity-hit Gwadar after flooding

Relief and rescue efforts were under way in Gwadar on Friday after it received more than 180 millimetres of rain in the past two days, authorities said.

On Thursday, the Balochistan government had imposed an emergency in Gwadar and declared it calamity-hit after heavy rains wreaked havoc in the city.

Normal life and traffic had remained suspended in Gwadar, Makran and northern and central parts of Balochistan as 30-hour-long showers triggered flash floods and submerged most of the areas.

Officials had said that Gwadar had received around 180 millimetres of rainfall over the past two days.

According to a rainfall report issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) at 8am today, the city received 60mm in the past 24 hours.

Jiwani received the highest amount of rainfall with 72mm while Kalat 53mm, Khuzdar 34mm, Sibbi 30mm, Dalbandin 21mm and Turbat 20mm.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan said, “Really, the situation in Gwadar is a bit bad.”

In a video statement, Khan said the reason for the flood situation was that the port city had received “187mm of rainfall during the last two days”.

He said that the process of removing the accumulated rainwater was under way. The PDMA, Pakistan Army, the Navy and the district administration were taking part in the relief and rescue operations along with other institutions, Khan added.

The PDMA DG further said that people whose homes had been flooded were evacuated to safe locations. He warned that the rains would continue in the province for the next two days.

Khan went on to say that letters have been sent again to the districts concerned, instructing them to deal with any untoward situation.

He added he was in constant contact with deputy commissioners across Balochistan and that the PDMA control room in Quetta was fully functional round the clock.

According to the PMD’s weather forecast, “Widespread heavy rain-windstorm/thunderstorm (heavy snowfall over hills) is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah.”

“Isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period,” it added. For tomorrow, it forecast “mainly dry weather” in most districts of the province. “However, partly cloudy weather with rain/snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob and Barkhan,” it added.

Sindh braces for ‘few heavy falls’

As Sindh braced for rough weather, the PMD said “rain/thunderstorm with few heavy falls” were likely in Karachi and various parts of the province today.

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had imposed a rain emergency in the province and declared Friday to be a half-day for all government and private offices in Karachi.

The decision was taken in the light of the Sindh Pakistan Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) warning the previous day of a potential urban flooding situation.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Met Department today, “rain/thunderstorms with few heavy falls” are expected in various parts of the province today and tomorrow.

It said a “westerly wave is prevailing over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh”. “Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas. Fishermen are advised to remain careful during the forecast period,” it warned.

“The heavy rains in Balochistan Province are forecasted today and tomorrow, which may lead to flooding in Jacobabad, Kamber Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro and Malir districts,” the advisory added.

According to the PMD, “rain/thunderstorm with few heavy falls [are] likely in Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur and Dadu till tomorrow morning”.

It made the same prediction for Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparker, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar districts and Karachi division but only for today, adding that “mainly dry weather is expected in most districts of the province” tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in its rainfall report, the PMD stated that Jacobabad received 12mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours while Larkana received 3mm and Mohenjo Daro only got traces.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah made surprise visits to check dewater machinery in the low-lying areas and to check the attendance of officers at the New Secretariat.

CM Shah visited low-lying areas in District South, including underpasses, Khaliquz Zaman Road, Aiwan-e-Saddar Road, the road between Sindh Secretariat and High Court, II Chundrigar Road, and other areas.

During his visit, he noticed that in some areas, the machinery of the water board and other suction machines was not installed. As a result, he directed Karachi Commissioner Saleem Rajput to ensure that the machinery was deployed and to report back to him.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that 53 suction vehicles have been moved to “various locations for clearing rainwater as and when required”.

In a post on X, Wahab said, “Apart from traffic police, wardens have also been placed on major arteries to help ease the flow of traffic.”

Commissioner Rajput said the administration and the relevant departments were “fully prepared” to prevent damages from the rain, as per CM Shah’s instructions.

In a statement, he urged the public to avoid heading out of their homes unnecessarily and advised them to stay away from electricity wires and poles.

The commissioner further advised citizens to have plenty of fuel in their vehicles and not to park them near power poles. He also urged motorcycle drivers to wear helmets.

Central District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui ordered the police to remain alert in case of any emergency during the rains.

In a statement, SSP Siddiqui said, “Divisional superintendents of police and station house officers should remain in their areas.” He also ordered all officers to oblige the constables to remain stationed at their designated points and help the citizens in need.

The SSP issued directives for the evacuation of families stuck in the rain to safe locations and to also help the traffic police in ensuring a smooth traffic flow. The officer further ordered that additional policemen be deployed at important locations.