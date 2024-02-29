Sindh govt declares rain emergency, announces half-day for Karachi offices on Friday

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday imposed a rain emergency in the province and declared tomorrow to be half-day for all government and private offices in Karachi.

On Wednesday, the Sindh Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had issued an urban flooding warning and directed the deputy commissioners and all officials concerned to take required measures.

According to the advisory issued by the Met Department, rain/thunderstorms with few heavy falls are expected in northern parts of the province from Feb 29 till March 2. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail in the rest of the province from March 1.

“Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas. Fishermen of Balochistan are advised not to venture in deep sea till March 1 while those of Sindh are advised to remain careful during the forecast period,” it said.

Today, the Sindh chief minister chaired a meeting regarding the situation at the CM House. During the meeting, CM Murad decided to declare a rain emergency in the province and put local institutions, the administration and hospitals on high alert, a statement issued by his spokesperson said.

The statement also said that Murad decided that tomorrow would be a “half-day” at all public and private offices in Karachi and urged the people to not leave their houses unnecessarily.

He said that rainfall was expected in Karachi from 2pm tomorrow. “After 2pm tomorrow, three to four spells of rainfall have been predicted in different areas of Karachi,” he said.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab also confirmed the same. In a post on X, he said: “Though preparations have been made, as a matter of abundant precaution, it has been decided in meeting presided by CM that tomorrow will be a half-day for offices in Karachi division from 2pm.

“Citizens are requested to also avoid unnecessary movement to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the meeting chaired by the Sindh CM was informed by PDMA Director General Salman Shah that rainfall had been predicted in the northern areas of the province from tonight till March 2 (Saturday).

He said that rainfall was expected in the central areas of the province from March 1 (tomorrow), adding that rains were expected in the province from today.

“Rains are expected to begin in Karachi on Friday afternoon, with 13mm to 16mm expected in a 12-hour timespan,” the official informed the meeting.

Over the possibility of rainwater entering the province from the mountainous areas in Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi and Khuzdar, CM Murad directed the Larkana commissioner to make the necessary arrangements in this regard.

Meanwhile, the provincial irrigation department assured Murad that Manchhar Lake would be able to withstand the inflow of rainwater.

The Karachi mayor acknowledged that there were drainage issues after last months’ rainfall. However, he assured that these were being resolved, adding that the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) had 53 vehicles with suction machines available.

PDMA’s Shah also vowed to provide the necessary machinery to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) for draining rainwater, noting that Karachi’s main artery Sharea Faisal comes under water pressure during the rains.