Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh chief minister

Tahir Siddiqui Published February 28, 2024 Updated February 28, 2024 06:58am
KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administers oath to newly-elected chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, during a ceremony at Governor House, on Tuesday.—Shakil Adil / White Star
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party stalwart Syed Murad Ali Shah was sworn in as the 25th chief minister of the province on Tuesday.

Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath in the evening at a ceremony held at the lawns of Governor House and attended among others by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, outgoing caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar, several newly elected legislators and diplomats.

Moment after the oath-taking ceremony, chaos prevailed until Mr Bhutto-Zardari and CM Shah smoothly left in the cluster of their guards, who did not let even mediapersons to talk to them for journalistic consumption.

Taking his oath, the chief minister swore to uphold the duties and responsibilities entrusted to him by the people of the province. He vowed to steer the province towards prosperity, unity, and progress. He solemnly pledged to uphold the Constitution and work tirelessly for the betterment of the province.

The swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister was conducted by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam.

Those who attended the oath-taking ceremony among others were Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, former speaker Agha Siraj Durani, Sindh Assembly Speaker Awais Qadir Shah, Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, former ministers and PPP MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imtiaz Shaikh, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah and Jam Khan Shoro.

Earlier on Monday, he was comfortably elected chief minister for a third time in a row by securing 112 votes in the 168-member Sindh Assembly.

Taking to Dawn, Sharjeel Memon said one of the priorities set by the chief minister was the provision of potable water to urban and rural parts of the province. “Besides, the CM’s main focus will be on curbing street crimes and maintenance of law and order,” he added.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2024

