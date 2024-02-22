DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2024

Some religious leaders oppose SC ruling in ‘proscribed literature’ case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 22, 2024 Updated February 22, 2024 10:50am

ISLAMABAD: A number of leaders belonging to religio-political parties have taken exception to a Supreme Court decision, which ordered the release of a person accused of distributing supposedly proscribed religious literature.

The reaction came almost two weeks after the apex court’s order on an appeal against a verdict of the Lahore High Court.

In their inflammatory remarks against the chief justice of Pakistan, some leaders from the JUI-F and Jamaat-i-Islami condemned the decision and called for “action” against the chief justice for hurting the sentiments of their followers.

Insisting that the “controversial” order be withdrawn, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on its followers to become active in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Jamaat deputy emir Fareed Paracha called the Supreme Court’s decision “contrary to the laws and Constitution of Pakistan”, alleging that it was a premeditated decision by the court.

Separately, the banned militant group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has issued a statement in the matter, expressing similar sentiments.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

On a leash
Updated 22 Feb, 2024

On a leash

Shehbaz will not find it easy to introduce the much-needed major changes to the economy without running into resistance.
Shameful veto
22 Feb, 2024

Shameful veto

THE US has scored a hat-trick by vetoing, for the third time, a resolution in the UN Security Council calling for an...
Truth under threat
22 Feb, 2024

Truth under threat

AS WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange mounts a last-ditch effort against being extradited from the UK to the US, one...
Silencing the public
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Silencing the public

Acting as if it is unaccountable, it is now curtailing citizens’ digital rights without even bothering to come up with a justification.
Fitch’s concern
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Fitch’s concern

It warns that “near-term political uncertainty may complicate the country’s efforts to secure a financing agreement with the IMF to succeed the Stand-by Arrangement”.
Zoo zealotry
Updated 21 Feb, 2024

Zoo zealotry

IN a bizarre twist of faith and fur, the Indian right-wing Hindu nationalist group, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, has...