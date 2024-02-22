Some religious leaders oppose SC ruling in ‘proscribed literature’ case

ISLAMABAD: A number of leaders belonging to religio-political parties have taken exception to a Supreme Court decision, which ordered the release of a person accused of distributing supposedly proscribed religious literature.

The reaction came almost two weeks after the apex court’s order on an appeal against a verdict of the Lahore High Court.

In their inflammatory remarks against the chief justice of Pakistan, some leaders from the JUI-F and Jamaat-i-Islami condemned the decision and called for “action” against the chief justice for hurting the sentiments of their followers.

Insisting that the “controversial” order be withdrawn, JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri called on its followers to become active in this regard.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Jamaat deputy emir Fareed Paracha called the Supreme Court’s decision “contrary to the laws and Constitution of Pakistan”, alleging that it was a premeditated decision by the court.

Separately, the banned militant group, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has issued a statement in the matter, expressing similar sentiments.

