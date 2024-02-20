DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 21, 2024

Terrorist killed in Dera Ismail Khan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published February 20, 2024 Updated February 20, 2024 07:56pm

A terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during the operation.

“As a result, terrorist Muhammad Sohail was sent to hell,” it said.

The slain terrorist remained “actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians”, the ISPR said.

“A sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorists found in the area,” it said.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, the ISPR statement added.

Last week, a sepoy embraced martyrdom and nine militants — including a highly wanted terrorist — were killed in two different IBPOs carried out by security forces in KP’s Tank and South Waziristan.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Open the books
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

Open the books

Irregularities have been so widespread that even otherwise impartial observers are joining the chorus of voices demanding a recount.
BRICS candidacy
Updated 20 Feb, 2024

BRICS candidacy

For Pakistan to successfully join BRICS or compete in other arenas internationally, the political instability at home needs to be addressed.
Pneumonia menace
20 Feb, 2024

Pneumonia menace

PANIC is on the rise as the alarming surge in pneumonia cases has created an explosion of headlines — sans...
PML-N challenge
Updated 19 Feb, 2024

PML-N challenge

Nawaz should not only put away his fears to form a minority govt but also realise the nation has deep wounds to heal.
Democracy’s decline
19 Feb, 2024

Democracy’s decline

DEMOCRACY around the world is on the decline. The Economist Intelligence Unit report titled Age of Conflict has...
Banning festivity
19 Feb, 2024

Banning festivity

EVERY year, as the winter chill gives way to the arrival of spring, a centuries-old tradition is suppressed by the...