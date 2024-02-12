DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 13, 2024

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in KP’s Mardan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 08:26pm

Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, the army’s media wing said on Monday night.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the district on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange, two terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area”.

It further said that a sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR statement concluded.

A day earlier, the ISPR said a militant ringleader was killed during an operation in KP’s Khyber district.

Last week, two militants, including a senior commander, were killed in an IBO in North Waz­iristan district.

On February 5, 10 police officials were martyred and six others injured in a pre-dawn attack by dozens of militants on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, as violence escalated ahead of the general elections.

On February 2, the ISPR said that 24 terrorists were killed during firefights and clearance operations in the Mach and Kolpur towns of Balochistan over three days.

The statement had come after security for­ces had thwarted three “coordinated attacks” launched by terrorists using rockets and sophisticated weapons in Mach. The terrorists also targeted a hotel and six shops in the Kolpur area and set them on fire.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Of the people

Of the people

Arifa Noor
The vote is not just for a party but also a message to those who robbed the voters of their choice.

Editorial

Economic uncertainty
Updated 13 Feb, 2024

Economic uncertainty

Will the coalition be in a position to deal with the formidable economic challenges the country faces?
Rigging allegations
13 Feb, 2024

Rigging allegations

ECP should, in the interim, not worsen the controversies surrounding its results by notifying any victory in haste.
Last bastion
13 Feb, 2024

Last bastion

US needs to end its shameful support that is allowing Israel to carry out this genocidal operation.
Glaring irregularities
Updated 12 Feb, 2024

Glaring irregularities

Clearly, something went awry during the results tabulation process, which needs to be promptly investigated and addressed.
Independents’ test
12 Feb, 2024

Independents’ test

THE political landscape of Pakistan is witnessing an extraordinary scenario. Following the Feb 8 general elections,...
Measles spike
12 Feb, 2024

Measles spike

IT is an unfortunate reality that in Pakistan, far too many children are afflicted by, and, in fact, lose their ...