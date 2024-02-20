DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 20, 2024

Zardari gets one-day exemption from court appearance

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 20, 2024 Updated February 20, 2024 07:26am

KARACHI: A banking court has granted exemption to Pakistan Peoples Party-Parliamentarian president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur from appearing in a fake bank accounts case.

Senior lawyer Farooq H. Naik filed applications on Monday before the court on behalf of his clients, pleading that Mr Zardari was unable to appear in court due to his political engagements in Islamabad.

Regarding Ms Talpur, the counsel informed the court that she was unwell.

The court granted them exemption from appearance for one day and adjourned the hearing till April 22.

Mr Zardari, Ms Talpur, and others have been facing cases pertaining to the alleged opening of fake bank accounts and using them for illicit transactions amounting to billions of rupees.

In 2018, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Supreme Court had identified at least 29 bank accounts as fake and claimed in its report that these had been used for laundering Rs42 billion.

The apex court had in Jan 2019, referred the JIT report and evidence collected to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for further investigation. However, later the cases were transferred to the banking court in Karachi for further proceedings.

Published in Dawn, February 20th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Open the books
20 Feb, 2024

Open the books

THE knocking on its doors keeps growing louder. How long can the ECP ignore it? Over the weekend, Pakistan’s most...
BRICS candidacy
20 Feb, 2024

BRICS candidacy

IN an age beset by geopolitical dissonance, states must establish and nurture foreign relationships that can help...
Pneumonia menace
20 Feb, 2024

Pneumonia menace

PANIC is on the rise as the alarming surge in pneumonia cases has created an explosion of headlines — sans...
PML-N challenge
Updated 19 Feb, 2024

PML-N challenge

Nawaz should not only put away his fears to form a minority govt but also realise the nation has deep wounds to heal.
Democracy’s decline
19 Feb, 2024

Democracy’s decline

DEMOCRACY around the world is on the decline. The Economist Intelligence Unit report titled Age of Conflict has...
Banning festivity
19 Feb, 2024

Banning festivity

EVERY year, as the winter chill gives way to the arrival of spring, a centuries-old tradition is suppressed by the...