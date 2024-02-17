DAWN.COM Logo

Sharjeel hints at talks with PTI

Tahir Siddiqui Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 06:50am

KARACHI: Hinting at the possibility of negotiation with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon on Friday said that their doors were always open for dialogue.

He was speaking at a press conference held at Bilawal House, where he affirmed the party’s readiness to negotiate with any party or individual, noting the fluctuating stances of some parties without naming them. “PPP was not strict before, is not presently, and will never be in the future,” he said.

To a question, however, he said that the news of PTI’s offer came only through TV channels, adding that anyone who wanted to talk to the PPP should negotiate with the party’s relevant committee. “Our doors are open to all, we are ready to talk to any person and the party for the stability and progress of the country,” he added.

He said the PPP had decided to help the Pakistan Muslim League-N to save the system. “PPP has no other choice, if no one has the majority in the assembly, then there will be re-elections,” he said.

Says party’s doors open for dialogue with anyone for country’s sake

Coming down heavily on the Grand Democratic Alliance, he said that it was formed in opposition to the PPP. “Perhaps Pir Saheb Pagara wishes the new government not to last long. He neither wants to play nor let play,” he remarked.

Mr Memon said that despite anti-PPP forces’ gathering together and their attempts to fight against the PPP, they were still defeated by the latter in the elections with ‘significant margins.’

He said that GDA and its allies faced defeat in local elections also, adding that there was not a single district in the province where they had not been defeated.

The PPP leader said that the GDA had not secured more than 5,000 votes from the area where they staged a sit-in against the election results.

He also challenged the popularity of those forming alliances against the PPP, questioning why they united and fought against the PPP if they genuinely had public support.

Mr Memon said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which had been traditionally seen as a stronghold of JUI-F, saw significant loss for the party, and its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who was alleging rigging in the elections, was now engaging in negotiations with political parties.

He further said that Maulana Fazl had led a movement when a former prime minister was constitutionally removed through a vote of no-confidence, contrasting it with the current accusations.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024

