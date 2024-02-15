PTI raises concerns on report of Bushra Bibi’s ill health at Banigala

The PTI raised concerns on Thursday upon a report surfacing about a deterioration in the health of party founder Imran Khan’s spouse, Bushra Bibi, and called for her urgent medical inspection.

Bushra Bibi is currently incarcerated in the couple’s Banigala residence, which was declared a sub-jail for her, after their conviction and sentencing in the Toshakhana case.

Earlier today, Bushra Bibi spokesperson and PTI lawyer Mashal Yousufzai posted on social media platform X that the former first lady met her family, Imran’s sister and the PTI legal team.

“Bushra Bibi has made a horrifying revelation today that she has been given something like acid in her food, which has caused her immense pain for the past five days.

“She said it feels like her stomach is on fire, and she has severe sores in her mouth and throat, making it difficult for her to eat anything except dry toast dipped in tea or water. She was in severe agony.,” Yousufzai said.

She warned that there was a “serious threat” to Bushra Bibi’s life and urged that she be medically inspected as soon as possible.

In a separate post on X, PTI’s official handle said the “fascist regime” had stooped so low that it resorted to “maliciously attacking” Imran’s wife and denying her medical aid.

“Make no mistake, it will not be long before the people responsible for these heinous acts will be brought to justice,” the post added. “Pakistan stands strong. Imran Khan stands strong.”

The party also called on the higher courts to intervene in the matter.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed called on the party’s core committee to take notice of the matter.

Meanwhile, PTI social media head Jibran Ilyas said it was extremely worrying that Bushra Bibi was given something to eat that adversely affected her health.

“Full medical checkup has been demanded,” he added. “Mandate thieves need to respect women of our country and not stoop to the point of no return.”

Bushra Bibi’s Banigala stay

Imran and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference last month on charges of retaining expensive jewellery after paying a nominal price. Two days later, the two were also convicted and given a seven-year sentence for “contracting marriage during the ‘Iddat’ (period of waiting)”.

While the PTI founder has remained incarcerated at Adiala Jail, the government, in a late-night notification on January 31, turned Imran’s Banigala residence into a sub-jail for Bushra at the request of the jail superintendent.

The Islamabad police were also informed abo­ut deployment outside the sub-jail and directed to ensure the sec­urity of the convict, while prison officials would be deployed inside the sub-jail.

Subsequently, speculations started making rounds about an alleged deal which resulted in Bushra’s imprisonment at the Banigala residence. However, speaking to the media on Feb 1, Imran vehemently denied the rumours and said: “We do not want any deal”.

Meanwhile, Bushra had claimed that the military establishment had contacted her indirectly, but the initial dialogue was termed “futile”. She added that she avoided further contact with them.

Later on Feb 6, Bushra Bibi approached the Islamabad High Court against the notification declaring her Banigala residence a sub-jail and pleaded that she be moved to Adiala Jail.