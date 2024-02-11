DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 11, 2024

PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur may vacate DI Khan’s NA seat

Our Correspondent Published February 11, 2024 Updated February 11, 2024 10:35am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: There is a likelihood of PTI provincial president Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur vacating the National Assembly seat he won along with the provincial one from here.

He won Thursday’s general election in one National Assembly constituency (NA-44) and one provincial assembly constituency (PK-113) but he can keep one seat only.

“We think Ali Amin [Gandapur] will vacate the NA-44 seat as he’s likely to become [KP] CM. However, the nomination for this key office will be made by PTI founder Imran Khan,” PTI leader Gandapur’s brother Sardar Umar Amin Khan told Dawn here.

In the past, the CM’s office was occupied by two residents of the Dera Ismail Khan district – Mufti Mehmood and Sardar Inayatullah Khan Gandapur.

PTI-backed Ali Amin Gandapur defeated JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in NA-44 and JUI-F nominee Kafeel Ahmad Nizami in PK-113 by a huge margin.

Mr Gandapur was the provincial revenue minister in the first PTI government in KP and served as the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet.

The PTI-backed candidates have secured the required majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to form the government in the province – the third consecutive one by Imran Khan’s party.

They swept elections for national and provincial assembly seats in several districts, especially Chitral, Abbottabad, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, and Bannu.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More uncertainty
Updated 11 Feb, 2024

More uncertainty

As the numbers game plays out, the country once again finds itself in a familiar place — one that is steeped in political uncertainty.
Communal frenzy
11 Feb, 2024

Communal frenzy

AS a general election looms in India in the next few months, with the strong likelihood of another BJP government...
New PCB chief
11 Feb, 2024

New PCB chief

AS soon as Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi became cricket chief, the first elected Pakistan Cricket Board chairman in 14...
Respect the mandate
Updated 10 Feb, 2024

Respect the mandate

The state must realise that, sometimes, a vote for the underdog is a vote against the establishment.
Archaic poll system
Updated 10 Feb, 2024

Archaic poll system

The time has come to transition from an archaic, manipulated system to a modern, accountable poll process.
Jaranwala apathy
10 Feb, 2024

Jaranwala apathy

The Jaranwala affair — fuelled by spurious allegations of blasphemy against minority citizens — is a blot on the national conscience.