DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2023

Kundi invites PTI’s Gandapur to join PPP

Our Correspondent Published December 24, 2023 Updated December 24, 2023 06:30am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party central information secretary and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi has invited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur to join PPP.

While talking to mediapersons, he claimed the invitation was meant to jointly work for development of Dera Ismail Khan.

Mr Kundi also invited PTI workers to join PPP to defeat what he said their common opponent, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F, who is also vying for NA-44 constituency.

Mr Kundi insisted that Fazlur Rehman knew that DI Khan people would not support him, so he had also applied nomination papers in Pishin, Balochistan.

“I request PTI workers to unite with us and join PPP to defeat Mr Rehman in elections,” he added.

He claimed that the PPP had the support of the area’s two esteemed political families – Miankhel and Makhdoom families – to secure victory in polls.

He expressed optimism that the party candidates would grab all seats from DI Khan.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2023

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hollowed out
Updated 24 Dec, 2023

Hollowed out

Now a new campaign seems to be under way — this time against the PTI.
TTP support
24 Dec, 2023

TTP support

THROUGHOUT the outgoing year, the state has struggled to address the resurgent terrorist threat, with the...
Canceling the opponent
24 Dec, 2023

Canceling the opponent

THE Indian parliament recently witnessed the en masse suspension of 146 opposition MPs, including apparently one who...
Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...