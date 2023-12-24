Kundi invites PTI’s Gandapur to join PPP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party central information secretary and candidate from NA-44, DI Khan-I, Faisal Karim Kundi has invited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur to join PPP.

While talking to mediapersons, he claimed the invitation was meant to jointly work for development of Dera Ismail Khan.

Mr Kundi also invited PTI workers to join PPP to defeat what he said their common opponent, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of JUI-F, who is also vying for NA-44 constituency.

Mr Kundi insisted that Fazlur Rehman knew that DI Khan people would not support him, so he had also applied nomination papers in Pishin, Balochistan.

“I request PTI workers to unite with us and join PPP to defeat Mr Rehman in elections,” he added.

He claimed that the PPP had the support of the area’s two esteemed political families – Miankhel and Makhdoom families – to secure victory in polls.

He expressed optimism that the party candidates would grab all seats from DI Khan.

