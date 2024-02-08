DAWN.COM Logo

75pc people across country will accept poll results, claims survey

Ikram Junaidi Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 09:44am
Election presiding officers wait for voting materials at a distribution centre in Peshawar on February 7, 2024. — AFP
Election presiding officers wait for voting materials at a distribution centre in Peshawar on February 7, 2024. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: As many as 3 out of 4 Pakistanis will accept the election results as they would emerge, only seven per cent are not likely to accept the results and 17pc will remain unsure, claims a survey of Ipsos Pakistan Pulse.

Titled, Acceptability of 2024 General Elections Results, the survey says that acceptability increases with age and rurality. Sindh and Islamabad residents are least likely to accept the poll results.

It asserts that as many as 67pc voters of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will accept the result and only nine per cent will reject it. The rest will remain unsure about the result.

As many as 87pc voters of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will ac­­cept the result and only 4pc will reject it.

Only one per cent Pakistan Peoples Party voters will reject the election result and 94pc will accept it, the survey says. The rest will remain uncertain.

Like the PML-N, 87pc voters of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan (JIP) will accept the result but 7pc will reject results.

The survey further says that those who don’t intend to cast their votes, 56pc will accept the poll result, 13pc will reject it and the rest will be uncertain about it.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2024

