DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2024

Two returning officers point out faults in Election Management System

Iftikhar A. Khan | M.B. Kalhoro Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 10:05am

ISLAMABAD / LARKANA: Two election officials have pointed out faults in the Election Management System (EMS), which will be deployed to collect and tabulate the results of February 8 general polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to use the system after claiming that the countrywide test run of EMS has been “a success”.

Abdul Qadir Mashori, the Qambar assistant commissioner (AC), and RO for National Assembly seat NA-197 (Qambar-Shahdadkot-II), and Usman Khaskheli, the Bakrani AC and RO for PS-12 (Larkana-III) seat of Sindh Assembly, have written letters to their superiors, conveying almost identical issues regarding the EMS.

Mr Mashori’s letter, which emerged on Sunday, was written to the Qambar-Shahdadkot district returning officer on Feb 3.

Qambar AC says issues with system were later rectified

When contacted, Mr Mashori told Dawn that the issues he had pointed out were later resolved and that he had conveyed the same in a follow-up letter.

Sources have confirmed that Mr Khaskheli also wrote to the Larkana DRO a letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.

The official couldn’t be reached for his version despite repeated attempts to contact him on his mobile phone.

In his letter, Mr Mashori stated that the data regarding duties assigned to polling officials were uploaded to the EMS, which was later “found missing”.

“This weakness of [the] system has created many issues and also raises [a] question mark on the reliability and validity of the software.” The official expressed apprehension that either the system was an “utter failure” or was being “controlled” by someone.

The RO claimed that the reservations over the system have been “verbally conveyed” to the ECP and Nadra officials, but these complaints have not been rectified, with both bodies citing a “technical glitch” causing the issues.

Published in Dawn, February 5th, 2024

To find your constituency and location of your polling booth, SMS your NIC number (no spaces) to 8300. Once you know your constituency, visit the ECP website here for candidates.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism challenge
Updated 06 Feb, 2024

Terrorism challenge

Unless the new dispensation in Islamabad tackles terrorism head-on, economic stability and social cohesion will be very difficult to achieve.
Iddat ruling
06 Feb, 2024

Iddat ruling

IN our cultural norms, there are some lines that should never be crossed. Turning someone’s personal affairs into ...
Rain misery
06 Feb, 2024

Rain misery

THE recent rain-related flooding in Karachi and Balochistan have once again exposed the chronic mismanagement and...
Economic rhetoric
Updated 05 Feb, 2024

Economic rhetoric

"Economic programmes" articulated by PML-N, PTI and PPP show none has an actionable strategy to tackle the daunting economic challenges.
Muslims in India
05 Feb, 2024

Muslims in India

POST-Ram temple India is another country where a new religious edifice has become a flashpoint as social injustices...
Questionable results
05 Feb, 2024

Questionable results

THE performance of many of the country’s public education boards is sub-par, thanks to corruption and ...