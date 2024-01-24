DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 24, 2024

Would prefer to form govt with independent candidates if elected: Bilawal

Reuters | Dawn.com Published January 24, 2024 Updated January 24, 2024 01:47pm
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during the launch of the Awami Muashi Muahida (public economic manifesto) in Larkana on January 16. — Reuters
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during the launch of the Awami Muashi Muahida (public economic manifesto) in Larkana on January 16. — Reuters

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said he would prefer to form a government with independent candidates, ruling out joining hands with either the PML-N or the PTI in the February 8 polls.

In an interview with Reuters in Larkana, Bilawal said, “You know, lots of independent politicians, probably the highest (number) in our history, are taking part in the coming elections.”

It should be noted that after the PTI was stripped of its iconic ‘bat’ symbol, most of the independents would comprise PTI leaders who are contesting the upcoming elections as independent candidates. Party leader Gohar Khan has also expressed fears of horse-trading and floor crossing.

Positioning himself as an alternate to the PML-N and PTI, Bilawal had recently called on supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan to vote for him while their leader is in jail.

The PPP chairman spoke to Reuters in an interview during a gruelling four-week campaign that took him to more than 33 towns, while other parties began canvassing just last week.

Youth appeal and ambitious plans to combat climate change form the core of his effort to become the prime minister, which, if successful, would make him its youngest premier since his mother Benazir Bhutto was in office.

If Bilawal won the election, subject to the vagaries of government formation, calculations show he could be just 25 days short of his mother’s age on entering office in 1988, at the earliest.

“I haven’t actually counted, but […] I think she was the youngest,” he responded when asked how he rated his chances.

Asked if he thought the military establishment backed former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal responded: “He’s certainly giving the impression that he is relying on something other than the people of Pakistan to become prime minister for the fourth time.”

Focus on youth, break with old politics

The 35-year-old called for new ideas and leadership to calm political and economic instability.

“The implications of the decisions taken today are going to be faced by the youth of Pakistan. I think it would be better if they were allowed to make those decisions.”

Bilawal plans to tap into widespread anger, saying he has a concrete plan to provide free electricity and boost social safety programmes, despite fiscal constraints.

“What we propose is to completely restructure Pakistan’s development model, putting the threat of climate change front and centre,” he said, in a reflection of his party’s election manifesto.

It aims to ensure that funds exceeding $10 billion pledged last year go to fight climate change, after super floods in 2022 that displaced more than 7 million people.

About two-thirds of Pakistan’s population of 241m is younger than 30, while its prime ministers since 2000 have been older than 61, on average.

Bilawal is less than half the age of three-time premier Nawaz, 74, whom analysts consider the frontrunner in next month’s election, and Imran, 71.

PPP has lost space to the PML-N and the PTI, who have been locked in a bruising political battle for more than a decade.

In the 2013 elections, the PPP came second after the PML-N, garnering 42 of the 342 seats up for grabs. In 2018, with 54 seats, it was runner-up to the parties of both Imran and Nawaz.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No excuse
Updated 24 Jan, 2024

No excuse

The matter must be looked into by the ECP too as voters ought to have access to any information that helps them exercise their political rights.
Bilawal’s politics
24 Jan, 2024

Bilawal’s politics

Bilawal’s censure of the PML-N’s economic mismanagement and governance failures invites a reflective gaze upon the PPP’s own tenures.
Ram temple
24 Jan, 2024

Ram temple

The current crop of national BJP leaders, especially the rabid priest that leads Uttar Pradesh, makes BJP’s old hands appear progressive.
Our ‘free’ media
Updated 23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

Powerful operators acting behind the scenes have used progressively coercive means to whip the media into lining up with their narratives.
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...