Nawaz’s ‘politics of revenge’ harmful for country: Bilawal

CHINIOT: Continuing his verbal onslaught against the PML-N supreme leader ahead of elections, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zar­dari warned that Nawaz Sha­rif’s politics of revenge would badly harm the country and its economy if he is voted to power again.

Addressing an election rally at a hockey stadium in Satellite Town here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan is facing the worst-ever economic crisis of its history due to the wrongdoing of “old politicians” who have given people nothing except politics of revenge which he aimed to eliminate from the country after coming into power.

“Nawaz Sharif has not served the people in his three terms. What would he do for the fourth time?” he asked. He claimed that the PML-N had always gained power by making false promises to the people. These promises were never fulfilled; instead, they served their own vested interests.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the people should ask whether those wishing to come to power for the fourth time established free healthcare institutions, adding that no other country can compete with the number of patients suffering from cardiac ailments that the NICVD treats, and that too free of cost.

PPP chairman reiterates manifesto promises, vows to stick to them after coming into power

“Not one government provided a free healthcare institution for Chiniot, which the PPP aims to do within six months of coming to power. The ones wishing to compete with us wish to come to power the fourth time, but they should be asked what they did during three terms in power.

“After coming to power, they only aim to engage in the traditional politics of hate and then repeat the ‘mujhe kyun nikala?’ narrative. The PPP is contesting the elections to come to power, not to make excuses,” he said.

The PPP chairman said he needs only one opportunity to change the fate of the people. “The people have to elect the PPP so that a rule of the people, farmers, labourers, youngsters and the downtrodden can be formed once again.”

He said the PPP doesn’t believe in political vendetta and would bury such politics from the country for good. “We would neither engage in cruelty nor promote hatred in politics,” he added.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP had given its 10-point manifesto and agenda on which he would work after becoming the prime minister if the people elect his party’s candidates. The primary goal of the PPP, upon assuming power, is to double the wages of people within five years, he claimed.

He said his party would provide free electricity of up to 300 units per month to the mases, construct three million houses for the homeless, especially women, enlarge the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and give interest-free loans to the poor segments of society.

He said the PPP plans to introduce Benazir Kissan Card for small farmers to alleviate their hardship, while the introduction of Benazir Mazdoor Card would transform the lives of the most oppressed segments of society.

The PPP leader said the federal government gives Rs1,500 million worth of subsidies to the elite, the largest share of which goes to the energy sector, followed by the fertiliser sector, adding that the PPP deemed this a great injustice, as electricity, gas and fertilisers are all out of reach of the people.

He said that during the PPP’s five-year tenure, there was not a single political prisoner because his party is committed to its narrative and manifesto.

The PPP leader said if given the opportunity, he will focus solely on serving the people and there will be no political prisoners. “We will not have any woman political prisoner, as arresting sisters and daughters is not our politics or culture. This politics of hate has caused divisions between families and institutions. If the politicians keep fighting each other, then it will benefit all those wishing to harm Pakistan.”

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2024