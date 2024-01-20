PPP vies for power in Gujar Khan as rifts plague PML-N

GUJAR KHAN: In this tehsil, NA-52 will witness a tough contest between traditional rivals — former PM and PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PML-N leader Raja Javed Ikhlas. Mr Ashraf was elected to the National Assembly in 2002, 2008, and 2018 whereas Mr Ikhlas defeated the former premier to become an MNA in 2013.

During his three tenures in parliament, Mr Ashraf undertook numerous development projects — including provision of gas to some of the remotest rural parts of the tehsil and setting up the Potohar campus of the Punjab University — which makes him a ‘favourite’ candidate for the election.

Raja also flaunts being the first federal minister from Gujar Khan, the first premier from the Potohar region, and the first speaker of the National Assembly from the region, in addition to multiple uplift projects launched in the tehsil during his tenure.

Mr Ikhlas, on the other hand, started his political career at the district council during the regime of late military dictator Gen Pervez Musharraf and then as MPA in the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). Being a former nazim, he has good ties with former councillors and local bodies members.

However, his sole claim to fame is his victory in 2013 against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who had served as a prime minister during the PPP government. Mr Ikhlas had bagged 121,067 votes against 67,146 votes of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. PTI’s Raja Farhat Faheem Bhatti came third with 39,842 votes. The victory was attributed to a ‘media war’ unleashed on the PPP leader by Mr Ikhlas.

Five years later, Mr Ashraf came back to the National Assembly by securing 125,090 votes against Ch Muhammad Azeem of PTI who got 96,574 votes. Ikhlas came third with 72,620 votes. The TLP also made its presence felt and grabbed 23,428 votes.

The PPP, however, is in a better position to enter elections than its rival PML-N, which is marred by intra-party rifts over the award of election tickets, particularly on provincial assembly seats of PP-8 and PP-9. On the other hand, PML-N has granted the NA ticket to Javed Ikhlas, the PP-8 ticket to Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed Warsi, and the PP-9 ticket to Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti.

This decision has disheartened several PML-N hopefuls. For instance, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz quit the party to join the TLP after he along with his son was denied a PML-N ticket. On the other hand, Raja Abdul Hameed, Qazi Waqar Kazmi, Yahya Faiz, and Qalb Abbas, who were vying for a PP-9 ticket, were also left empty-handed after Aziz Bhatti was fielded by the party.

The PPP is likely to capitalise on these differences. Along with Pervaiz Ashraf, Raja Khurram Pervez Ashraf (PP-8), and Chaudhry Sarfraz Khan (PP-9) are going to represent the PPP in Gujar Khan.

But in a surprise move, the PTI has changed its mind about who to field as candidates in NA-52, replacing Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti with Farrukh Siyal. The ticket for PP-9 too, which was earlier given to Raja Waheed Qasim, has now been granted to Raja Tariq Aziz Bhatti.

Mr Bhatti, who became complacent after being nominated as an NA candidate, had withdrawn his nomination papers from PP-9, creating a unique situation for the party.

On the other hand, the ex-MPA Chaudhry Sajid, after losing all hope of obtaining a PTI ticket, is likely to retire from the race. He was one of the people who was picked up and later released after holding a customary presser, where he announced his intention to leave the party.

