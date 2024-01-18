DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 18, 2024

IMF debt dilemma looms after Feb 8 election: ex-SBP governor

Reuters Published January 18, 2024 Updated January 18, 2024 03:44pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) faces tough choices on how to deal with Pakistan after the February 8 general election and how to assess the country’s debt situation, former central bank governor Reza Baqir said.

The government secured a $3 billion loan programme with IMF in July that helped pull the cash-strapped nation back from the brink of a sovereign debt default.

However, the programme was a nine-month standby arrangement, set to expire this spring.

“The IMF will have to decide whether to pull the plug on Pakistan or not, and by that I mean it will have to decide about its assessment of debt sustainability,” said Baqir, head of sovereign advisory services at Alvarez & Marsal.

Baqir served as governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from 2019 till 2022.

The IMF labelled Pakistan’s debt as sustainable, but also emphasised the significant and pronounced risks, said Baqir, who negotiated the country’s 2019 IMF programme and also worked at the Washington-based lender for almost two decades.

“That’s almost like having it both ways,” he said, adding investors would be watching whether the Fund would continue to label the debt as sustainable or whether it would offer its support on a debt restructuring as part of a new programme should authorities choose to go down that route.

Pakistan’s public external debt stood at just under $100 billion by the end of September last year, according to central bank data, with China and its lenders being the single largest creditor to the country.

Pakistan’s shorter-dated bonds are trading at 96 cents, fairly close to par, though longer-dated ones maturing after 2030 stand at just over 60 cents, well below the 70-cent threshold below which debt is seen as distressed.

Today, the bonds suffered sharp falls after Pakistan struck terrorist hideouts inside Iran amid rising tensions with its neighbour.

Pakistan would also be a potential candidate for a “debt-for-nature” style debt swap said Baqir, pointing to deadly 2022 floods that affected more than 33 million people.

Debt-for-nature swaps — where countries introduce eco-policies in return for having their debt cut — are growing in popularity after successful recent deals in places such as Belize and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands.

Eugenio Alarcon, who recently joined Alvarez & Marsal responsible for Latin America & the Caribbean, said “countries have seen the benefits of these type of transactions because they can take a huge reduction in the stock of debt”.

On Tuesday, the IMF released the much awaited $700 million tranche, shoring up the SBP’s foreign reserves, which had dipped by $66m during the week ending January 5.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan, Elections 2024
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Iranian strikes
Updated 18 Jan, 2024

Iranian strikes

Relations between Pakistan and Iran stand at a very delicate juncture.
Keeping focus
18 Jan, 2024

Keeping focus

WITH elections around the corner, there are understandable concerns regarding the safety of various candidates on ...
Party symbol concerns
18 Jan, 2024

Party symbol concerns

IT is quite frustrating when, instead of swiftly sorting out the issue of denial of the party election symbol to...
Electoral maturity
Updated 17 Jan, 2024

Electoral maturity

The language used by Maryam — and other politicians — has the potential to deepen existing divisions, sow mistrust and exacerbate tensions.
Against labour
17 Jan, 2024

Against labour

THE caretaker set-up’s decision to invoke the Pakistan Essential Service (Maintenance) Act, 1952, for prohibiting...
Torkham trade
17 Jan, 2024

Torkham trade

CLOSURES at Torkham — the key crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan — have become all too frequent. In the...