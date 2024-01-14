Rapist gets jail term in Punjab’s Okara

OKARA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzadi Najaf on Saturday handed down 10-year imprisonment and fine to a suspect and acquitted three co-suspects, including two women, in a rape and abortion case.

Saddar police had submitted challan against Yaseen, Shakil Ahmad, Sughran Bibi and Aimna Bibi, of village 43/3R, under sections 376 and 338-C of PPC to the additional district and sessions court.

The AD&SJ, after completion of the trial proceedings, handed down 10-year imprisonment to Yaseen along with fine comprising Rs0.5m under section 376 of PPC and same amount as compensation to the victim under anti-rape law.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024