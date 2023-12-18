DAWN.COM Logo

Woman raped, blackmailed by quack for seven months in Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 10:23am

BAHAWALPUR: A woman has filed a complaint with police, alleging that a quack, promising her to arrange a regular nurse’s job for her, had been raping and blackmailing her for seven months at Khairpur Tamewali.

According to the complainant, who is a nurse, she was referred to a ‘clinic’ by an acquaintance for a job.

She said the owner of the ‘clinic’, who was a quack, employed her for Rs16,000 per month,but stopped paying her salary after two months.

Later, she alleged, the suspect forcibly developed relations with her, promising to arrange a regular job for her.

She said the accused raped her for seven months and during the period also made some objectionable video clips of her.

She alleged that the suspect threatened to upload the video clips on social media if she complained to police about her rape. Acting on her complaint, Khairpur Tamewali police registered a case under section 376 of the PPC against the quack, who fled the town.

A police official said raids were being conduct to arrest the suspect.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023

