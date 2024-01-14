DAWN.COM Logo

Arrest warrants issued for PTI leader, nephew

Our Correspondent Published January 14, 2024 Updated January 14, 2024 07:06am

MANSEHRA: Mansehra deputy commissioner Bilal Shahid Rao on Saturday issued arrest warrants for former adviser to chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Babar Saleem Swati and his nephew for disturbing law and order.

“Mr Swati should be arrested and confined at the central prison in Haripur as he has not been paying heed to repeated warnings to refrain from indulging in activities, which create law and order in the district,” an order issued by Mr Rao said.

It further said that actions of Mr Swati had disturbed the peaceful environment in the district.

“Mr Swati has been posing a grave threat to peaceful environment as he is instigating the public to come out onto the streets to challenge the writ of the government,” the order said. The DC’s order said arrest warrants for Mr Swati were also issued earlier at the demand of the district police officer, but he didn’t mend his ways and was still involved in activities vitiating the peaceful environment.

The DC further said Mr Swati should immediately be arrested under section 3(1) of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also issued arrest warrants for PTI leader Kamal Saleem Swati, the nephew of Babar Saleem Swati, for disturbing the peace in the district.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2024

