36 children die of pneumonia in 10 days in Punjab

Published January 11, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government on Wednesday said that at least 36 children died of pneumonia in Punjab during the last 10 days due to increase in cold weather.

To save children from catching pneumonia, the government has decided to impose a ban on holding a morning assembly in schools till Jan 31.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed grave concern over the rise of pneumonia cases among the children in Punjab.

He held a detailed consultation with senior doctors during an emergency meeting at Children’s Hospital regarding adopting preventive measures to save citizens especially children from catching pneumonia.

“It has been decided to impose a ban on holding a morning assembly has been imposed till Jan 31. Classes of nursery, prep and playgroup will have vacations till Jan 19,” he said and urged the children to wear masks, wash their hands and use warm clothes so that they could be prevented from catching pneumonia.

The health specialists informed the meeting that viral pneumonia diseases were rapidly increasing among the children due to an increase in the cold weather and this disease spread like Covid-19.

At the meeting, the CM ordered the constitution of an advisory committee with regard to taking preventive measures so as to save the children and the citizens from Pneumonia along with reporting the progress on a daily basis.

The committee, after reviewing the cases, will submit its recommendations on a daily basis.

Provincial minister for education Mansoor Qadir, health secretary, special secretary of health, health specialists and senior doctors attended the meeting.

Peads heads put forth their recommendations with regard to adopting precautionary measures.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2024

