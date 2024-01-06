Lakki police, elders vow joint efforts to root out militancy

LAKKI MARWAT: Local elders and the police reaffirmed on Friday their resolve to launch joint efforts to defeat the militants and bring normalcy to the Lakki Marwat district.

The resolve was shown at an open kutchery convened by district police officer Tariq Habib at the Serai Gambila police station. The session turned into a dialogue on how to counter militancy though it was arranged to hear people’s complaints against the police.

DSP Ghaznikhel circle Umar Daraz and other police officials were also in attendance.

On the occasion, elders presented valuable suggestions urging the district police chief to improve liaison between police officials and local elders.

They said that a people-friendly police initiative could prove helpful in winning the hearts and minds of people.

They demanded action against street criminals and drug barons, asking the provincial government to equip the district police with modern gadgets, weapons and other facilities.

The elders said that they would stand by the police force in eliminating militancy and restoring peace in the area.

They said that local residents would not tolerate militant attacks on police installations in the region and that people would assist the police in foiling such cowardly attacks and take the outlaws to task.

DPO Tariq Habib asked the elders to support police in efforts to maintain lasting peace in the area.”Without the help of local residents police cannot control crimes,” he maintained, asking people to realise their responsibility and play a role to pinpoint criminal gangs, narcotics sellers and anti-law and anti-peace elements so that police could take effective action against them.

He thanked the people and elders for their assistance with police to foil a militant attack on Serai Gambila police station last week, saying that the joint efforts by police and people would help root out the menace from the region.

Published in Dawn, January 6th, 2024