Govt suspends 44 employees for backing Turbat sit-in

GWADAR: The Balochistan government has suspended 44 government employees in Turbat and Kohlu, including some officers, for allegedly participating in and facilitating a protest sit-in and rally against the alleged killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh.

An official notification issued by the commissioner of Makran division confirmed the action against 30 government employees from various departments in Turbat.

Officials stated that the decision was made during a recent meeting of the district intelligence coordination committee, where these officials were identified as providing support to the participants of the anti-government sit-in and protest rally.

According to the notification, based on the meeting’s recommendation, the commissioner has suspended 30 employees from grades 1 to 15, and disciplinary action against officials of grade 16 and above was initiated through letters to the secretaries of concerned departments. Additionally, 14 government employees in the Kohlu district were suspended for participating in the sit-in and supporting the long march participants when it reached Kohlu last month.

The notification mentioned that action against these government employees was taken under the Balochistan Employees’ Efficiency and Discipline (BEEDA) Act, 2011. The majority of employees facing disciplinary action belong to the education department, serving as teachers in various schools.

January 3rd, 2024