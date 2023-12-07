Turbat protesters moving sit-in to Quetta

GWADAR: Following a two-week protest in Turbat against the alleged extra judicial killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, the family, political party members, and civil society workers have decided to relocate their sit-in to Quetta.

The protest concluded in Turbat on Tuesday after which participants began their march towards Quetta.

Locals in Hoshab welcomed the protesters, with more individuals joining the march from the are. Carrying placards and banners, the procession reached Panjgur late at night and is scheduled to depart for Quetta in the morning.

Family members of Mr Bakhsh said the participants will stage a sit-in in the Red Zone area of Quetta until the arrest of the CTD officials, while demanding the formation of a judicial commission for an independent inquiry into CTD’s action.

