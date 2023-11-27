DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 27, 2023

Sit-in over CTD ‘killings’ continues in Turbat

Saleem Shahid Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 08:23am

QUETTA: Protesters continued their sit-in against the alleged extrajudicial killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh, an FIR of which is yet to be registered, despite court orders.

On Sunday, shops and businesses remained closed in Turbat, with the demonstration being shifted to disrupt traffic on the D-Baloch China-Pakistan Economic Corridor road.

Family members of the victim, and political and civil society activists claim the CTD operation was fake, insisting the victims, including Balaach Bakhsh, were killed in custody.

A Turbat sessions judge had directed the local police to register an FIR against the CTD officials responsible for the intelligence-based operation in the area, resulting in the death of four individuals.

“Police have not complied with the orders of the sessions judge about the registeration of FIR against the CTD officials so far,” locals present at the protest said.

On Saturday, sit-in participants organised a protest rally, eventually congregating in front of the sessions court. They called for a judicial inquiry into the deaths of the four individuals.

Former senator Haji Lashkari Raisani, expressing condemnation over the incident, emphasised the need for a judicial commission to impartially investigate the killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh. He stated on Sunday that a judicial commission probe could narrow the gap between the people of Balochistan and the state.

“All circumstances and reality should be made public, which will reduce distrust between the state and the people of the province,” he said.

He emphasised that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the civil society must contribute to delivering justice to the bereaved family.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Smog season

Smog season

Umair Javed
Given what needs to be done to clean up Pakistan’s air, the scale of the task is daunting.

Editorial

Lofty promises
Updated 27 Nov, 2023

Lofty promises

AS the conversation on the upcoming election picks up speed, it is hoped that political parties are in the crucial...
PSX performance
27 Nov, 2023

PSX performance

THE relentless bulls have pushed away the bears — at least for now. The benchmark KSE-100 index touched a new record...
Democratic imperative
27 Nov, 2023

Democratic imperative

THE recent march in Lahore, led by the Progressive Students Collective, illustrates the urgent call from Pakistan’s...
Campaigning, anyone?
Updated 26 Nov, 2023

Campaigning, anyone?

Indifference towards polls will foment despair and suspicion that state-machinery is managed and the right to choose a leadership stands erased.
Chaman unrest
26 Nov, 2023

Chaman unrest

TRADE with Afghanistan through the Chaman border crossing has been suspended lately due to protests organised by...
Not kosher
26 Nov, 2023

Not kosher

THE Uttar Pradesh government’s recent decision to ban the sale of halal-certified products is the latest salvo...