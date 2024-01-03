Police warn Fazl’s son of possible terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Police in Dera Ismail Khan have warned former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, the son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, of possible terrorist attack and advised him to restrict his movement and to keep it secret.

The advisory issued by Saleem Khan, the sub-division police officer (SDPO), Saddar Circle, DI Khan, to former federal minister for communications Maulana Asad Mahmood said that there were threats that terrorists might target him during travelling or at his residence.

“Under these circumstances, avoid unnecessary travel and appearances at gatherings, while keep your movements secret and keep them under limitations,” said the advisory.

It said that not only Maulana Asad needed to keep his security at high alert, but he should also inform security agencies about his movement to prevent any untoward incident.

The copy of the advisory has been forwarded to district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan.

JUI-F has reacted sharply to the advisory issued by the police and its spokesperson Aslam Ghori has said that it seems that the key performance of police and district administration is to issue advisories and notices.

“Just issuance of notices and advisories does not fulfil the responsibility of administration and police department. Their key responsibility is to the contain terror,” he said.

Mr Ghori said that such notices were being issued almost daily but administration, Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary did not care about the issues of security.

“Politicians have to be in public as elections are approaching. Should we understand that there is some conspiracy behind the news about terrorism? When we talk about peace and law and order issue the chief election commission makes non-serious comments,” he said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman had told a news conference last week that district administrations was telling political parties that they faced dangerous security situation.

He had warned that if any worker of JUI-F was harmed in terror attack during the election process, chief election commissioner and chief justice would be held responsible. Two days later, his convey came under attack in Dera Ismail Khan, however, no loss of life was reported.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024