DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2024

Police warn Fazl’s son of possible terrorist attack

Kalbe Ali Published January 3, 2024 Updated January 3, 2024 07:09am

ISLAMABAD: Police in Dera Ismail Khan have warned former federal minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, the son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, of possible terrorist attack and advised him to restrict his movement and to keep it secret.

The advisory issued by Saleem Khan, the sub-division police officer (SDPO), Saddar Circle, DI Khan, to former federal minister for communications Maulana Asad Mahmood said that there were threats that terrorists might target him during travelling or at his residence.

“Under these circumstances, avoid unnecessary travel and appearances at gatherings, while keep your movements secret and keep them under limitations,” said the advisory.

It said that not only Maulana Asad needed to keep his security at high alert, but he should also inform security agencies about his movement to prevent any untoward incident.

The copy of the advisory has been forwarded to district police officer of Dera Ismail Khan.

JUI-F has reacted sharply to the advisory issued by the police and its spokesperson Aslam Ghori has said that it seems that the key performance of police and district administration is to issue advisories and notices.

“Just issuance of notices and advisories does not fulfil the responsibility of administration and police department. Their key responsibility is to the contain terror,” he said.

Mr Ghori said that such notices were being issued almost daily but administration, Election Commission of Pakistan and judiciary did not care about the issues of security.

“Politicians have to be in public as elections are approaching. Should we understand that there is some conspiracy behind the news about terrorism? When we talk about peace and law and order issue the chief election commission makes non-serious comments,” he said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman had told a news conference last week that district administrations was telling political parties that they faced dangerous security situation.

He had warned that if any worker of JUI-F was harmed in terror attack during the election process, chief election commissioner and chief justice would be held responsible. Two days later, his convey came under attack in Dera Ismail Khan, however, no loss of life was reported.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism surge
03 Jan, 2024

Terrorism surge

WHILE Pakistan’s leadership remains almost exclusively occupied in political machinations, militants and terrorist...
Rising inflation
03 Jan, 2024

Rising inflation

IT is becoming difficult to put the inflation genie back into the bottle. New price data from the Pakistan Bureau of...
Conduct unbecoming
Updated 03 Jan, 2024

Conduct unbecoming

Baloch protesters are exercising their fundamental right to peacefully demand answers and justice.
SBP’s projections
02 Jan, 2024

SBP’s projections

This year is going to be a defining one for Pakistan’s future trajectory.
Covid resurgence?
02 Jan, 2024

Covid resurgence?

AS the global community grapples with the possible resurgence of Covid-19, driven by the newly identified JN.1...
Tourism numbers
02 Jan, 2024

Tourism numbers

SOME encouraging numbers have emerged with regard to Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism potential. The regional government...