DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2023

Afghan Taliban request Fazl to mediate between Kabul and Islamabad

Bureau Report Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 09:48am

PESHAWAR: The ruling Afghan Taliban have confirmed inviting Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to play a mediator’s role between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In a brief Pashto audio message shared with Pakistani journalists by the media department of the Afghan government, chief spokesman for the regime Zabihullah Mujahid said the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ had officially invited the JUI-F leader to keep abreast of aspirations of the Afghan people and government towards Pakistan and its people.

“And let the people of Pakistan know that we never want unrest in Pakistan, our relations soured or any step taken against Pakistan. We certainly don’t want this, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman sahib can play this role very well,” Mr Mujahid said in the brief audio message.

The Afghan Taliban’s statement comes two days after their envoy to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Jan Shakib, met the JUI-F chief in Islamabad to formally extend the invitation for mediation.

JUI-F says its chief will visit Afghanistan in 10 days

Relations between the Taliban government and Pakistan have seen a rapid deterioration after an increase in terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan blames the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for them insisting that the outlawed terror group is operating from its bases in Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban, which initially hosted the failed peace talks between Pakistan and the TTP, now say the militant groups are no longer based in Afghanistan. They have asked Islamabad to address its internal security challenges instead of blaming Kabul for them.

Mr Mujahid’s statement came immediately after reports suggested that the Afghan Taliban had rounded up a few dozen TTP fighters.

Though details of the arrests weren’t disclosed, Kabul’s move suggests that the Afghan Taliban that were long considered to be close to Pakistan were finally ready to contemplate action against Pakistani militants on their soil.

Some unconfirmed reports, mostly circulating on social media, indicate that the Afghan Taliban arrested 30-40 TTP men immediately after Pakistan lodged a strong protest with Afghanistan over an attack on its northern border in Chitral region in Sept this year.

The attack was repulsed.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the JUI-F Mohammad Aslam Ghauri told Dawn that his party’s chief would visit Kabul soon after the nomination and scrutiny of candidates for the Feb 8 general elections in the country.

“[The visit will come] next week or in 10 days, Inshallah [God willing],” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced ballots
Updated 19 Dec, 2023

Balanced ballots

As we approach future elections, the narrowing of this electoral gender gap marks an important milestone.
Balochistan’s wounds
19 Dec, 2023

Balochistan’s wounds

THE state’s usual response to grievances from Balochistan is either to ignore them, or crack down on those raising...
Internet freedom
19 Dec, 2023

Internet freedom

THE hour has come for officialdom to recognise that its actions are beginning to remind citizens of police states....
Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...