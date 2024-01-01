DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 01, 2024

Army chief pledges protection despite odds

APP Published January 1, 2024 Updated January 1, 2024 06:47am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Sunday vowed that Pakistan Army as a national army will leave no stone unturned to contribute to the cause of national security and development.

The army chief’s message on the occasion of New Year, shared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reiterated the armed forces’ resolve of national service and protection despite all odds.

“We take pride in our unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Pakistan Army and the nation are one. No one can defeat the spirit of Pakistan,” Gen Munir said.

The military’s media wing said a challenging, yet momentous, year of 2023 was over. Pakistan armed forces wish a happy new year to the proud and honourable people of Pakistan. The year 2024 is of immense significance for Pakistan, both internally and externally.

Pakistan armed forces reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving the motherland, a land of immeasurable bounties and countless opportunities.

“Undoubtedly, our great nation will rise, in line with the dreams of our forefathers and aspirations of the people of Pakistan. Surely a bright future for the coming generations awaits us, Insha Allah,” he said.

In line with the directive of the prime minister of Pakistan, the message said, “We stand with and pray for the resilient people of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and hope that the New Year will bring relief in their sufferings from tyrannical regimes.”

Published in Dawn, january 1st, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Knockout punch?
Updated 01 Jan, 2024

Knockout punch?

The May 9 events were definitely a dark point in Pakistan’s history but they did not take place in a vacuum.
Unheard cries
01 Jan, 2024

Unheard cries

IN the aftermath of the deployment of force against peaceful Baloch protesters in Islamabad, a critical question...
Lawless city
01 Jan, 2024

Lawless city

KARACHI’s crime epidemic has robbed citizens of their freedom because the issue of safety is absent from the...
New beginnings?
Updated 31 Dec, 2023

New beginnings?

Suffice it to say, good governance will not be easy for the next administration.
Promise of Exim
31 Dec, 2023

Promise of Exim

THE operationalisation of the Export-Import Bank ought to transform the banking and trade finance landscape in...
In democracy’s crosshairs
31 Dec, 2023

In democracy’s crosshairs

IT is usually assumed that spying on citizens is a feature of authoritarian regimes. But if one were to ask American...