In meeting with US think tanks, COAS says Pakistan wishes to develop itself as a connectivity hub

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir interacted with US think thanks and said Pakistan wished to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and “eschews bloc politics”, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief engaged in a “candid discourse” with members of prominent US think tanks and media. He was received by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the US.

During the interaction, he put across Pakistan’s perspective on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

“The COAS said Pakistan is a country of consequence both from geopolitical and geoeconomic perspectives and wishes to develop itself as a hub of connectivity and a gateway to Central Asia and beyond,” the ISPR said.

However, the country “eschews bloc politics” and believed in maintaining “balanced relationships” with all friendly countries, Gen Munir was quoted as saying.

He further highlighted that Pakistan desired to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through a long-term and multi-domain partnership. The army chief recalled that his interactions during the visit to the US with political and military leadership were “very positive and forward-looking for further strengthening the relationship”, the ISPR said.

“The COAS also highlighted that Pakistan has stood as a bulwark against transnational terrorism for decades to ensure regional stability and global peace and security. It has made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism and will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of the people of Pakistan,” it added.

The COAS also stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the United Nations resolutions.

“Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people in the area,” he said.

Further, the army highlighted the immediate need for ending sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of the two-state resolution, the ISPR added.

The army chief landed in Washington last week on his first official visit to the US. Last week, Gen Munir met key government officials including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence (retired) General Llyod J. Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown.

The COAS also held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday. A day earlier, he visited the headquarters of the US Central Command (Centcom) in Tampa, Florida, and met with the commander, Gen Michael Erik Kurilla.

Beyond the official diplomatic engagements, Gen Munir extended a charm offensive to the Pakistani diaspora in the US during a community dinner hosted by the Pakistan embassy last week.