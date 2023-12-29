Former MQM members Raza Haroon, Anees Advocate join PPP following meeting with Asif Zardari

Former MQM and Pak Sarzameen Party leaders Raza Haroon and Anees Advocate joined the PPP on Friday after meeting party chief Asif Zardari in Karachi ahead of the Feb 8 general elections.

In a post on X, the PPP media cell said both the ex-MQM members — as well as their associates — were welcomed by the PPP co-chairman following discussions on various issues plaguing Sindh.

The party said that the development and prosperity of Karachi in a peaceful and reconciliatory environment also came under discussion under the “Charter of Karachi”.

Zardari said the latest inductions would have far-reaching effects on the future of the city, adding that “the PPP is a party of the people of Karachi.”

“We will work with the people of Karachi to restore the lights of the city that were stolen by the enemies of peace and the merchants of hatred,” he said.

Zardari claimed that the PPP will come into power in the federal government through the votes of the people of Karachi.

He also shared his desire to turn Karachi into Dubai: “We want investments to come to Karachi from all over the world and Karachi to become an economic hub on the lines of Dubai, which will not only give Pakistan rather, due to its important geographical position, investors from all over the world could also benefit from the city.”

According to the pictures posted by the PPP media cell, former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain was also part of the meeting.

With general elections around the corner, aspiring candidates are repositioning themselves and parties are inducting new members.

A day earlier, disgruntled Awami National Party leader and former caretaker minister Adnan Jalil said he was set to join the PPP.

Jalil, who is the son of senior ANP leader the late Haji Mohammad Adeel, had met Zardari in Islamabad early last week.

On Dec 3, PPP central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi had also invited PTI provincial president Ali Amin Gandapur to join the PPP.