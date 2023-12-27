DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 27, 2023

Faisal Saleh Hayat quits PPP for the second time, joins PML-N

Dawn.com Published December 27, 2023 Updated December 27, 2023 06:28pm
PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif addresses the media as he inducts Faisal Saleh Hayat into his party. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif addresses the media as he inducts Faisal Saleh Hayat into his party. — DawnNewsTV

In line with expectations, former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat on Wednesday quit the PPP and joined the PML-N ahead of the upcoming general elections.

According to a Dawn report, the announcement of Hayat switching parties was expected on Monday or Tuesday when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif were expected to visit Jewana.

However, the announcement was made today (Wednesday) outside Hayat’s residence in Shah Jewana in the presence of Shehbaz only, with his elder sibling and party chief missing.

“We are confident that Hayat’s induction will strengthen the PML-N, especially in Jhang and Chiniot, but also in his other constituencies,” Shehbaz said as he welcomed the latest inductee into his party.

He said that Hayat’s presence in the party will bolster Nawaz’s leadership. “Nawaz will, God willing, become the prime minister for the fourth term. He is not just a politician but also a statesman.”

Hayat, a former PPP and PML-Q member, had given a clear indication last week that he was about to switch sides again. On Friday, when he reached in a big procession of his supporters to the office of returning officer to file his nomination papers for NA-108 and PP-125, not a single PPP flag was carried by any of his supporters.

Hayat had first quit the PPP during the Musharraf regime and later joined the PML-Q. He rejoined the PPP in 2017.

In the 2018 general election, he was the PPP candidate but lost the election to PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan by just 600 votes in the recount. The PML-N could not field any candidate in his constituency in the last election.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...
Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...