Probe into harassment claims during Afghan repatriation

Mohammad Asghar Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 07:23am

RAWALPINDI: An inquiry has been launched against the police officials on the federal government’s order to the chief secretary and IGP Punjab to take disciplinary action against those found responsible following a complaint by the Afghan Embassy that some Afghans, who are living in Pakistan legally, faced harassment in which a child also allegedly lost his life.

The complaint was lodged during a meeting held between the Afghan Embassy officials and Pakistani authorities in Islamabad earlier this month.

During the meeting, the Afghan officials claimed that two Afghan nationals — Yaseen and Muhammad Ala, who are holders of Proof of Registration (PoR) for Afghan Refugees card — were harassed and threatened by an official of Civil Lines police station Rawalpindi and money was demanded from them.

They added that an Afghan child Abdul Rahman, who was also holder of a PoR card and a resident of Lala Musa, died allegedly from torture by several people when he was collecting from the ground money thrown in celebration during a wedding party in Gujrat.

But, the Afghan officials pointed out, the police registered a “wrong” FIR under Section 322 (qatal bis sabab) of PPC, instead of under Section 302 (murder), and did not punish the suspects which was an “unfair” decision of the police.

The Ministry of Interior and Foreign National Security Cell, Islamabad, sent a letter titled “Meeting with Embassy Officials” to the chief secretary and IGP Punjab Dr Usman Awar following the meeting held at Fata House, Islamabad, regarding the repatriation of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan.

The interior ministry also informed the additional chief secretary and IGP Punjab that Abdul Rauf Afzal, SHO of Wahdat Town Police Station, Lahore, harassed an Afghan businessman at Zam Zam Tower, Muslim Town, Lahore, and that this was the third time that the SHO had harassed the Afghan nationals, taking them to the police station.

Earlier on Nov 30, SHO Afzal took some Afghans to the police station, where the Afghans saved themselves by paying Rs15,000 indirectly to the police.

The interior ministry officials expressed deep regret and condemned all such actions.

The interior ministry directed the additional chief secretary and the IGP Punjab to investigate the matter immediately and take strict disciplinary action against the responsible persons.

It asked them that a detailed and comprehensive report on these incidents should be submitted to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the IGP has given orders to Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, RPO Gujranwala, and Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana that the issue should be carefully looked into and a detailed report be sent to the IGP office by Jan 1.

An inquiry has been started against the police officers and officials in Lahore and the official who was accused of harassing Afghans residing legally in Rawalpindi.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

