Fata-KP merger incomplete without promised funds: minister

BAJAUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker minister for industries, technical education and merged districts affairs Dr Syed Aamir Abdullah has said former Fata’s merger with the province is incomplete as the federal government is yet to release the promised funds to the region.

However, he said efforts were underway to get the funds released for the halted development schemes.

Talking to reporters during a visit to the district on Thursday, he said administratively the tribal districts had been merged with KP, but not financially.

“The administration of the tribal districts rests with the provincial government, but financially the region is still under the central government’s control,” he explained.

Admits work on welfare schemes stalled due to financial crunch

He said financial merger of the tribal districts with the province was crucial for their durable development.

He admitted shortage of funds had stalled public welfare schemes and caused financial crunch in tribal districts.

However, the minister claimed the provincial government had started efforts for early solution of the issue.

“Our talks with the federal government are under way for the provision of funds for development schemes in the tribal districts,” the minister said.

Dr Abdullah said a delegation of the provincial government led by the caretaker chief minister had met the interim prime minister two days ago to demand provision of the promised funds for the tribal districts.

He added the prime minister had constituted a committee to find out the possible solution to the problem.

During the visit, the minister also attended a briefing by the district administration, police and the

line departments on the overall administrative affairs, law and order and development process in the district.

Deputy commissioner Mohammad Anwarul Haq, district police officer Kashif Zulfiqar and other officers were also present.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a modern information technology training centre in Qazafi area of Utmankhel tehsil.

On the occasion, the minister said the centre would impart information techonology skills to youth, including girls, free of cost.

He said the centre was established under the provincial government’s Information Technology Board.

Dr Abdullah highlighted the importance of IT training to the youth of tribal districts.

He said Bajaur was the first tribal district, where the IT training centre had been set up, adding such centres would be established in other districts soon.

On the occasion, the minister announced monthly stipend for those getting training in the centre.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023