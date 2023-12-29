DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 29, 2023

Police station inaugurated in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published December 29, 2023 Updated December 29, 2023 10:47am

LAKKI MARWAT: A police station was inaugurated in Shahbazkhel town here on Thursday.

Bannu regional police officer Qasim Ali Khan unveiled the inaugural plaque at a ceremony attended by DPO Tariq Habib and other police officials. On the occasion, he said the government had upgraded the police post to police station level to improve law and order and control crimes in the town.

He said besides safe travel on Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway, the establishment of a new police station would also help in controlling crime and eliminating anti-social elements.

Mr Qasim said the police station was a ‘blessing’ for local residents and they should cooperate with police to maintain lasting peace in the area. Meanwhile, Bannu police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 110 drug dealers and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from them during surprise raids in parts of the district.

A police official said that the arrests were made during a special two week long operation launched against the drug traffickers on the special instructions of regional police officer Qasim Ali Khan.

He said the police also eliminated narcotics dens and shifted the arrested suspects to different police stations.

“During the raids, police seized 95kg hashish, 32kg ice drug, 11kg heroin, 2.6kg opium and 149 litres of liquor from the suspects and registered cases against them under relevant sections of law,” he maintained.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not only economics
Updated 29 Dec, 2023

Not only economics

Pakistan confronts an existential crisis far more critical than its economic troubles.
Kashmir killings
29 Dec, 2023

Kashmir killings

WHILE India continues to push the fiction that it has brought normality to held Kashmir through the constitutional...
Custodial torture
29 Dec, 2023

Custodial torture

DESPITE the passage of a law against custodial torture last year, allegations of the grisly practice still being...
A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...