Police station inaugurated in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A police station was inaugurated in Shahbazkhel town here on Thursday.

Bannu regional police officer Qasim Ali Khan unveiled the inaugural plaque at a ceremony attended by DPO Tariq Habib and other police officials. On the occasion, he said the government had upgraded the police post to police station level to improve law and order and control crimes in the town.

He said besides safe travel on Peshawar-Karachi Indus Highway, the establishment of a new police station would also help in controlling crime and eliminating anti-social elements.

Mr Qasim said the police station was a ‘blessing’ for local residents and they should cooperate with police to maintain lasting peace in the area. Meanwhile, Bannu police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 110 drug dealers and seized a huge quantity of narcotics from them during surprise raids in parts of the district.

A police official said that the arrests were made during a special two week long operation launched against the drug traffickers on the special instructions of regional police officer Qasim Ali Khan.

He said the police also eliminated narcotics dens and shifted the arrested suspects to different police stations.

“During the raids, police seized 95kg hashish, 32kg ice drug, 11kg heroin, 2.6kg opium and 149 litres of liquor from the suspects and registered cases against them under relevant sections of law,” he maintained.

Published in Dawn, December 29th, 2023