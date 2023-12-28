Agreements signed with Saudi recruiters

ISLAMABAD: Partici­pa­ting for the first time in an international human resource and labour services expo in Riyadh, Paki­stan signed over a dozen agreements with Saudi and international companies to boost employment opportunities abroad for the Pakistani workforce.

These agreements would open doors for the Pakistani workforce in various sectors such as construction, hospitality, information technology, services industry and various other fields globally, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Jawad Sohrab Malik.

Participation of Pakistan in the international expo marks a new era in showcasing Pakistan’s workforce on the global stage. The four-day expo of the global labour market concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Mr Malik orchestrated Pakistan’s participation in the expo and also inaugurated Pakistan’s Pavilion. Overseas Employment Cor­p­o­ration (OEC) which is part of the Ministry of Over­seas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was part of the pavilion led by its managing director Naseer Khan Kashani.

While underlining the importance of the expo, Mr Malik stated that the expo serves as a pivotal forum, bringing together human resources and recruitment companies alongside reliable and accredited labour services entities.

It provided an invaluable opportunity for Pakistan to engage with the global community, understand international market needs, and tailor our skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

Mr Malik stated that the expo presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exhibit the capabilities and potential of its labour force.

