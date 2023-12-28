DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2023

Agreements signed with Saudi recruiters

The Newspaper's Reporter Published December 28, 2023 Updated December 28, 2023 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: Partici­pa­ting for the first time in an international human resource and labour services expo in Riyadh, Paki­stan signed over a dozen agreements with Saudi and international companies to boost employment opportunities abroad for the Pakistani workforce.

These agreements would open doors for the Pakistani workforce in various sectors such as construction, hospitality, information technology, services industry and various other fields globally, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Jawad Sohrab Malik.

Participation of Pakistan in the international expo marks a new era in showcasing Pakistan’s workforce on the global stage. The four-day expo of the global labour market concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Mr Malik orchestrated Pakistan’s participation in the expo and also inaugurated Pakistan’s Pavilion. Overseas Employment Cor­p­o­ration (OEC) which is part of the Ministry of Over­seas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was part of the pavilion led by its managing director Naseer Khan Kashani.

While underlining the importance of the expo, Mr Malik stated that the expo serves as a pivotal forum, bringing together human resources and recruitment companies alongside reliable and accredited labour services entities.

It provided an invaluable opportunity for Pakistan to engage with the global community, understand international market needs, and tailor our skills to meet the evolving demands of the job market.

Mr Malik stated that the expo presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to exhibit the capabilities and potential of its labour force.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A level pitch
Updated 28 Dec, 2023

A level pitch

The PTI and all other contenders need to be provided a level playing field in order to freely contest the general elections.
Silent pandemic
28 Dec, 2023

Silent pandemic

DOMESTIC violence — often hidden and underreported — has surged in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, a recent...
Forex market reform
28 Dec, 2023

Forex market reform

THE State Bank of Pakistan’s new directive to exchange companies to submit their day-end closing buying and ...
Inclusive politics
Updated 27 Dec, 2023

Inclusive politics

The current state of women’s participation in national politics underscores the need for urgent action.
PPP’s path
27 Dec, 2023

PPP’s path

ON this day in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was killed at a time when her party needed her most. For the PPP, as it gears up...
Reaching out
27 Dec, 2023

Reaching out

TO help heal communal wounds caused by extremists, it is important that public office-holders empathise with ...