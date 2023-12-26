DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed

Reuters | AFP Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 08:49pm
Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. — Reuters
Security officials examine the site of an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021. — Reuters

Indian police were investigating reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday that did not cause any casualties.

Officers cordoned off the embassy as they combed through the surrounding areas following the report of the late afternoon blast.

Israel’s foreign ministry in a statement reported “an explosion” near the embassy.

“We can confirm that around 5:20 there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesperson Guy Nir told Reuters.

“This evening… an explosion occurred in close proximity to the embassy,” Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel’s deputy head of mission in New Delhi said in a statement.

“All our workers are safe, all our diplomats are safe. Our security teams are working in full cooperation with the local Delhi security, and they will investigate the matter further.”

Teju Chitri, a security guard working at a nearby government languages training institute, told the Press Trust of India news agency that he heard the explosion, which took place in a tightly controlled neighbourhood home to government buildings and diplomatic missions.

“I heard a blast… I came outside and saw smoke coming out from near a tree,” Chitri said.

Gaza invasion
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...