UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalised impunity’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, has called for establishing a new special tribunal if the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not take swift measures to prosecute the war in Gaza.
In a post on the X platform, Rajagopal wrote: “What has happened in Gaza is the result of what I call institutionalized impunity. Impunity for occupation. For a war of extermination. Genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. If the ICC does not act very soon, we need a special tribunal for Gaza and action by States”.
“If the ICC does not act any time soon, there will be a need for an international tribunal for Gaza and action on the part of states,” he added.
Libyan Ambassador to the Netherlands, Ziad Daghim, has said that his country and a group of states, led by Palestine, submitted a lawsuit against Israel to the ICC. The lawsuit aims to prosecute the Israeli army over mass killings it perpetrates in Gaza.
Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.