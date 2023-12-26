UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalised impunity’

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Special Rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, has called for establishing a new special tribunal if the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not take swift measures to prosecute the war in Gaza.

In a post on the X platform, Rajagopal wrote: “What has happened in Gaza is the result of what I call institutionalized impunity. Impunity for occupation. For a war of extermination. Genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. If the ICC does not act very soon, we need a special tribunal for Gaza and action by States”.

“If the ICC does not act any time soon, there will be a need for an international tribunal for Gaza and action on the part of states,” he added.

Libyan Ambassador to the Netherlands, Ziad Daghim, has said that his country and a group of states, led by Palestine, submitted a lawsuit against Israel to the ICC. The lawsuit aims to prosecute the Israeli army over mass killings it perpetrates in Gaza.

